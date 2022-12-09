You may not be able to travel to Saturn just yet, but that’s not stopping designers from imagining the kind of clothes you’d need for the trip. On Wednesday, menswear label Vollebak released its new “Titan” collection, which takes its name from Saturn’s largest moon. The three-piece line includes a puffer jacket, trousers and a hat, each in blue, black and white editions. Inspired by the sub-cryogenic temperatures on Titan, the pieces are crafted from space parachute fabric developed by NASA, military materials developed for the British Special Forces and insulation made from recycled plastic bottles. The Titan Puffer is designed...

