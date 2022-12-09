ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight

Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
TEXAS STATE
agupdate.com

Midwest temps swing from frigid to normal

During the second half of the week of Nov. 20-26, wet weather across the South replaced previously tranquil conditions, although some heavy rain had fallen earlier in the western Gulf Coast region and across southern Florida, according to the Nov. 29 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin. At week’s end,...
KANSAS STATE
Robb Report

This New Line of Arctic-Ready Winter Gear Can Keep You Warm at -122 Degrees Fahrenheit

You may not be able to travel to Saturn just yet, but that’s not stopping designers from imagining the kind of clothes you’d need for the trip. On Wednesday, menswear label Vollebak released its new “Titan” collection, which takes its name from Saturn’s largest moon. The three-piece line includes a puffer jacket, trousers and a hat, each in blue, black and white editions. Inspired by the sub-cryogenic temperatures on Titan, the pieces are crafted from space parachute fabric developed by NASA, military materials developed for the British Special Forces and insulation made from recycled plastic bottles. The Titan Puffer is designed...
natureworldnews.com

Temperatures in Northern Australia Expected to Soar Due to Heatwaves

According to the latest forecast, the report said portions of North Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland could experience soaring temperatures this week as heatwaves emerged in the country. Residents in the area with reported heat waves should stay updated with the weather report, including heat wave advisories. However, residents...

