Comics are a lot more than just superheroes. As with any art form, there’s a part of it that’s just for fun, and another side that reaches for something more. If all you know about comics is Spider-Man or Superman, that’s like saying you understand film but have only seen Die Hard. There’s so much more to the medium, and that's reflected in the work being done in Colorado by creatives who commit to it primarily out of pure passion. That deep end of the comic book pool is where local artist (and occasional Westword contributor) Karl Christian Krumpholz is inviting Coloradans to jump in.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO