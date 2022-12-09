Read full article on original website
“The business is very different from what we’ve been doing for the past ten years,” says Nam Vo, co-principal of Gong cha’s new Colorado territory. He and Phuong "Mindy" Thai are longtime partners in life and entrepreneurship. For the past decade, they’ve owned and operated several Denver-based Trendy Nails Salon & Spas locations. However, in November 2020, they began selling their businesses to raise capital for their newest venture: bubble tea.
Comics are a lot more than just superheroes. As with any art form, there’s a part of it that’s just for fun, and another side that reaches for something more. If all you know about comics is Spider-Man or Superman, that’s like saying you understand film but have only seen Die Hard. There’s so much more to the medium, and that's reflected in the work being done in Colorado by creatives who commit to it primarily out of pure passion. That deep end of the comic book pool is where local artist (and occasional Westword contributor) Karl Christian Krumpholz is inviting Coloradans to jump in.
Oh, what fun it is to ride through the stunning, snowy mountains of Colorado! There’s a certain holiday magic when you embark on sleigh ride tours, and you'll find yourself enchanted by the scenery and sounds of jingle bells. It's a great way to take your loved one on a memorable experience that can turn into a yearly tradition. Browse the various offerings from the following ten winter sleigh rides a scenic drive away from Denver:
