Little Falls Murder Still Divides Minnesotans 10 Years Later
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- It's been ten years since the murder of two teenagers rocked the town of Little Falls and divided the community over whether the killings were justified under Minnesota's castle doctrine. Byron Smith shot and killed 18-year-old Haile Kifer and 17-year-old Nick Brady after they had...
This Central Minnesota House Is Emitting Nothing But Holiday Cheer!
I love looking at everyone's cheerful holiday displays and when I saw this, I just had to share it!. Val and Mike Lambrecht and their family love to celebrate the holiday season and for the past 10 years, they all get together to decorate their home and share their Christmas spirit with everyone.
Anoka County Sheriff Arrests The Grinch for Stealing Christmas
No need to worry about the Grinch stealing your family's Christmas, he is spending the holiday behind bars in the Anoka County jail. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shared that they don't normally post arrested individuals on their page, but the Grinch has been caught and is being kept through Christmas:
WATCH Video Shows MN Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman (Update)
This incident happened back in March of this year in Mahnomen county. A Mahnomen County Deputy, Czerny chased and eventually stopped a speeding vehicle. While attempting to apprehend the occupants of the car a women got out and pointed a gun at the deputy. The deputy fired his weapon, wounding...
Big On Fresh! Check Out This Beef Steer Checking Out A Minnesota Kwik Trip!
I know Kwik Trip is all in on the phrase big on fresh, low on price but this beef steer in Hutchinson simply wanted to see it for himself. Someone was able to take a pic of the heifer and Kwik Trip got a hold of it and the rest is internet history!
Mille Lacs Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Police Dog
MILLE LACS (WJON News) - The Mille Lacs County Sherriff has a new police dog working the streets. Boots is a German Sheppard imported from Slovakia through Performance Kennels, the same company that has provided all of the police dogs for the Mille Lacs County Sherriff’s Office. Boots arrived...
Jolly Trolley Food Drive at St. Cloud Area Grocery Stores Again
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Jolly Trolley Food Drive is back on again this year. Metro Bus is teaming up with several companies to collect non-perishable food items and cash donations. Cash donations have five times the purchasing power for food shelves than they do for retail customers. The...
Santa Claus is Coming to Town in Sartell’s Annual Parade
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Santa Claus will be making a special visit to a central Minnesota city just in time for Christmas. The Sartell Police Department has announced the route for the annual tour. The department will once again serve as Santa’s escort as he makes his way around town, including a trip through several neighborhoods.
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
Sartell, Tech and ROCORI Habitat Homes To Be Complete by Spring
SARTELL (WJON News) - Construction continues inside Sartell High School's first ever habitat house. The house moved to it's permanent location back in July and volunteers have been busy working to complete the 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
December Teacher Of The Month: Paul Determan, Sartell Middle School
Congratulations to our Teacher Of The Month for December: Paul Determan of Sartell Middle School! Mr. Determan is a Social Studies teacher at the school who was nominated by one of his current students. "I want to nominate Mr Determan to acknowledge his love for his students and his job....
Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
Rockville in Pictures [GALLERY]
Rockville is a city in Stearns County with a population of 2,448 in the ROCORI school district. The city is southwest of St. Cloud on Highway 23.
Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts
SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps. Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season. Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January. The...
Jingle & Mingle Parade in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The annual Jingle & Mingle Parade was held in downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday night. About 30 units were in this year's parade including floats with the Sauk Rapids Royalty and Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade was the culmination of a day filled with...
Weeks After Fire Forces Temporary Closure, Mixin’ It Up Reopens
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - After a temporary closure, Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery plans to reopen Tuesday. Owner Jessi Brinkman says they were cleared to start baking after cleaning up the damage caused by a small fire on Thanksgiving. Brinkman says while their cases won't be packed, there...
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!
FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
