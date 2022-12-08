ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Smithonian

Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago

Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark

Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
Atlas Obscura

These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches

Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
ALASKA STATE
sciencealert.com

Volcanoes May Have Transformed Venus Into a Blistering Hellscape

Is there anything good about volcanoes? They can be violent, dangerous, and unpredictable. For modern humans, volcanoes are mostly an inconvenience, sometimes an intriguing visual display, and occasionally deadly. But when there's enough of them, and when they're powerful and prolonged, they can kill the planet that hosts them. Modern-day...
Good News Network

Once Devastated Pacific Reefs See Amazing Rebirth, Recovering With ‘Shocking Speed’

As remote as they were beautiful, the coral reefs around the 5 volcano tips making up the Southern Line Islands dazzled National Geographc explorers in 2009 during a visit. Remarking that they re-painted the image of what a pristine coral reef looks like—bursting with color and life—the team of the Pristine Seas Expedition had been crushed when a record-warming even in 2015 called El Niño caused mass coral die offs.
Virginian Review

More Than 300 Pre-Columbian Stone Spheres Remain A  Conundrum In Costa Rica

During the 1940s in Costa Rica, workers for the United Food Company were clearing the jungle to establish a banana plantation when they discovered hundreds of circular stone spheres weighing up to 16 tons. Located near the Pacific Ocean in western Costa Rica, many of the stone spheres were only a few inches in diameter while others were as round as seven feet in diameter. For an unknown number of centuries, the mysterious stones, some that are perfectly round and surprisingly smooth, have remained in the Diquis Valley while some have been moved to various locations. The smooth and symmetrical stones are believed...

