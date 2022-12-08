Read full article on original website
The time in history when humans almost vanished from Earth and the population dwindled to a few thousand
Remains of a volcanic craterPhoto byMartin Falbisoner (1978–); CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the biggest mysteries in human evolution occurred roughly 70,000 years ago. According to scientists, humans (Home sapiens) underwent a genetic bottleneck.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Smithonian
Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago
Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
Scientists just found a hidden 6th mass extinction in Earth's ancient past
A global drop in oxygen levels about 550 million years ago led to Earth's first known mass extinction, new evidence suggests.
The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Unleashed History's Most Terrifying Tsunami
The asteroid that pummeled Earth 66 million years ago transformed life on this watery planet, decimating the dinosaurs and bringing on a new era in biology. The asteroid also created a monstrous tsunami thousands of times bigger than any wave ever witnessed in humanity's blip of existence, according to new research.
CNET
Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark
Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
Wichita Eagle
Elusive creature spotted on Mauna Loa for first time before eruption. Is it in jeopardy?
Scientists spotted an elusive creature on Mauna Loa for the first time about a month before the volcano erupted. Conservationists are equally as “transfixed” by the sighting of a young ʻakēʻakē, an endangered nocturnal seabird, as they are with the historic eruption, officials with the National Park Service said in a news release.
Endangered Seabird at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Caught on Camera for the First Time
An endangered seabird, a ʻakēʻakē fledgling, otherwise known as a band-rumped storm petrel, was caught on camera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for the first time. On Tuesday, the national park posted a video of the first one documented in the region. The National Park Service...
Unlocking the oldest known DNA revealed a ‘lost’ Greenland from 2 million years ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert, but back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon.
There Could Be Something Big Living Deep Beneath the Antarctic Ice
The barren landscape of Antarctica is concealing hidden ecosystems, which might give us clues about life on other planets.
Massive T-Rex Footprint Discovered at Alaska National Monument
A massive footprint of a T-Rex was found in Katmai National Park on November 28th, and park officials are ecstatic about the discovery. Reportedly, the footprint marks the first evidence that these huge reptiles once roamed the area. “RAWR!” Katmai National Park officials wrote on Twitter along with a photo...
When will the Mauna Loa volcano stop erupting?
While tourists have flocked to Hawaii to see the dangerously beautiful scene, many want to know when Mauna Loa will stop actively erupting.
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
Paralyzed Whale Makes Final Journey: 'She Will Die … She's So Emaciated'
The humpback whale managed to swim 3,000 miles in "considerable pain," using only her pectoral fins to propel herself onwards.
2-million-year-old DNA reveals an ancient Greenland ecosystem "unlike any now found on Earth"
North Greenland is known for being "the land of the midnight sun and dog sledding" as a polar desert with massive icebergs. But that wasn't always the case – 2 million years ago, it was "a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth." A historic and "extraordinary" finding...
Marine life hit by ‘perfect storm’ as red list reveals species close to extinction
Illegal and unsustainable fishing, fossil fuel exploration, the climate crisis and disease are pushing marine species to the brink of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, with populations of dugongs, abalone shellfish and pillar coral at risk of disappearing for ever. Marine life...
sciencealert.com
Volcanoes May Have Transformed Venus Into a Blistering Hellscape
Is there anything good about volcanoes? They can be violent, dangerous, and unpredictable. For modern humans, volcanoes are mostly an inconvenience, sometimes an intriguing visual display, and occasionally deadly. But when there's enough of them, and when they're powerful and prolonged, they can kill the planet that hosts them. Modern-day...
Good News Network
Once Devastated Pacific Reefs See Amazing Rebirth, Recovering With ‘Shocking Speed’
As remote as they were beautiful, the coral reefs around the 5 volcano tips making up the Southern Line Islands dazzled National Geographc explorers in 2009 during a visit. Remarking that they re-painted the image of what a pristine coral reef looks like—bursting with color and life—the team of the Pristine Seas Expedition had been crushed when a record-warming even in 2015 called El Niño caused mass coral die offs.
More Than 300 Pre-Columbian Stone Spheres Remain A Conundrum In Costa Rica
During the 1940s in Costa Rica, workers for the United Food Company were clearing the jungle to establish a banana plantation when they discovered hundreds of circular stone spheres weighing up to 16 tons. Located near the Pacific Ocean in western Costa Rica, many of the stone spheres were only a few inches in diameter while others were as round as seven feet in diameter. For an unknown number of centuries, the mysterious stones, some that are perfectly round and surprisingly smooth, have remained in the Diquis Valley while some have been moved to various locations. The smooth and symmetrical stones are believed...
