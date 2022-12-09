Read full article on original website
Related
Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Kathy Hilton Soars in Glittering Purple Platform Heels & Cape Dress at People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet 2022
In purple from her head down to her feet, Kathy Hilton attended the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight exuding elegance with her ensemble. Hilton went bold, hitting the red carpet in a Valentino caped dress and sky-high heels. With a bedazzled Valentino mini purse in her hand, Hilton’s midi silhouette came with sweeping sleeves that acted as a cape. Hilton accessorized with eye-catching silver accessories and wore her blond locks in a half-up half-down face-framing style. Taking her ensemble to new heights, Hilton donned a pair of dark purple Valentino platform pumps with a glittering finish to match...
ABC News
Paris Jackson, Courteney Cox, Paris Hilton and more come out for Celine fashion show
Celine debuted its Fall/Winter 2022 collection in Los Angeles on Thursday. The night was full of glitz, glam and plenty of A-listers who stopped by to watch the show. The show, titled "The Age of Indieness," featured models wearing sparkling gowns, metallics and gorgeous sequins. There were also moments where...
Hypebae
CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection
Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway collection for women, embarking on its “Age of Indieness.”. Celebrating the resurgence of the indie sleaze trend that is often attributed to the early 2010s, Hedi Slimane proves that the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic has a rich history as the collection is set to the legendary White Stripes’ track, “Hello Operator,” setting a gritty tone for the evening. Marrying the luxury brand’s coy attitude and elegant tailoring with more grungy accents like faux fur jackets reminiscent of Margot Tenenbaum, the Winter 2023 collection exudes pure rockstar energy.
Kate Winslet Suits Up in Blazer, Leather Pants and Louboutins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Kate Winslet was chicly suited for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress posed in a set of black leather pants. Giving the slim-fitting rock n’ roll bottoms a formal finish was a silky cream collared blouse, paired with a black blazer that included an asymmetric front tie and rounded satin...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Elle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Sweet New Videos of Archie and Lili in Docuseries' Second Trailer
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't just giving the public their honest account of how the royal family didn't protect them when they were working for the palace; they're also showing a very intimate look at the post-royal life they've built for themselves in Montecito, California. While Harry and Meghan have hardly ever shared photos of their children publicly, in the trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan's second half, their 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili appear regularly in clips and photos. It's worth noting that Meghan and Harry have largely hidden their kids' faces in the past, choosing to share footage of them shot from behind or from afar.
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Vogue
Florence Gives Boudoir Style A ’90s Twist
There are certain themes when it comes to the Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic: cinched waistlines, floor-sweeping silk gowns and capes, an abundance of crystal and feather details. And it’s no surprise that stars still turn to the looks pioneered by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly to this day. But this week, Florence Pugh gave the retro style a ’90s spin.
Kyle Richards Gets Height Boost in Chunky Saint Laurent Platforms & Little Black Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kyle Richards, who is nominated for Reality Star of the Year, dazzled on the red carpet on Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif., at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star served in head-to-toe black, with a diamond statement necklace. While hitting the red carpet, the actress and socialite put a fierce spin on the classic little black dress with a strapless feather bustier and leather bodice mini by Lamarque. She let the stylish ensemble speak for itself with minimal jewelry, wearing a dazzling diamond tennis neckless. When it came to footwear, Richards wowed in open-toed black Saint...
Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Sculpted Dior Dress & Sharp Pumps at the 2022 Gotham Awards
Jennifer Lawrence took a classic approach to style for the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York last night. The award-winning actress appeared onstage to present the Best Feature Award at the annual ceremony. Lawrence served old Hollywood glamour in a sculptural Dior dress. The black piece featured an elegant scooped neckline, thin straps, cinched waist and a voluminous skirt. To amp up the glam factor, the “Silver Linings Playbook” star accessorized with a thick diamond choker necklace and dainty earrings. Lawrence added a pop of color to her look with a bold red lip. She parted her hair in the middle...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Elle
Everyone Is Losing Their Minds Over Katie Holmes Y2K Fashion Look
Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes has maintained her fame through a few eras of red carpet fashion, but she still knows how to rock an early aughts look like nobody else. Her outfit at this Friday night's Jingle Ball went viral for being so bad it's good. Or for giving everyone flashbacks to 2003.
Nicola Peltz Dons Silky Black Suit & Platform Heels at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala With Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz attended The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles with her husband Brooklyn Beckham. Dressed in a tailored suit, the social media personality meant business, further punctuating her look with sky-high platform heels. For the occasion, Peltz suited up in all-black, with a blazer jacket and matching high-waisted fitted straight-leg culottes. The two-piece set featured a silky finish and was paired alongside black mesh hosiery and dangling silver earrings. The model sported a pair of black peep-toe platform heels with a glossy leather-like finish, completing her outfit. The style featured chunky soles, black clasps, thick sturdy straps, pointed...
Zoey Deutch Continues to Wear Tiffany Blue in Corset Dress & Sparkling Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’
Zoey Deutch was spotted out for a stroll early this morning in New York, making her way to the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” studios. The actress is currently on a press tour for her new film, “Something From Tiffany’s.” Continuing with her Tiffany-blue theme — as first seen at the movie’s premiere last week, Deutch wore a bright light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with bedazzled heels for the occasion. The “Vampire Academy” actress’ dress was a simple a-line style with a fitted strappy scoop neck bodice that gave off the illusion of a corseted waistline thanks to the garment’s...
Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.The fashion brand's show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripe’s rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house.The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat,...
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Comments / 0