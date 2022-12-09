ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonanza, AR

KHBS

Sallisaw firefighters find man dead inside a mobile home

SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, according to Terry Franklin, police chief. Charles Tinsley, 57, was identified by police. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the mobile home on Main Street on fire at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec....
SALLISAW, OK
KHBS

Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren Police searching for missing woman

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville church hosts candlelight vigil for grieving parents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rolling Hills Baptist Church held a candlelight service for grieving parents on Sunday, Dec. 11. Pastor Steve Sheely explained that the church started hosting the service after one of its members experienced child loss and realized not many resources are available. "The festivities and, and the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

