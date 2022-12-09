Read full article on original website
Mulberry mayor awards police officer on paid leave with certificate of appreciation
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor. Officer Thell Riddle was placed on paid suspension earlier this year because of his involvement in a violent arrest outside a...
Suspect demands vape pens in Barling robbery
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect that eventually stole some vape pens from a convenience store in a half-hearted robbery that he apparently reconsidered midway through.
Woman’s Washington County drug trafficking trial delayed until 2023
A Springdale woman facing multiple drug-related charges won't stand trial until 2023.
Fayetteville Man Sentenced Gets Over 15 Years In Federal Prison For Trafficking Meth
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. – A Fayetteville man was sentenced on December 9, 2022, to 188 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. According to court documents, In October of 2021 detectives with the
Fort Smith police locate pair of missing teens
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 12.
Fayetteville man gets more than 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Fayetteville man was sentenced on Dec. 9 to more than 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Fort Smith sees increase in homeless camps
Tents are popping up around Fort Smith as homeless camps.
Sallisaw firefighters find man dead inside a mobile home
SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, according to Terry Franklin, police chief. Charles Tinsley, 57, was identified by police. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the mobile home on Main Street on fire at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec....
Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
Arkansas Woman Gets Over 9 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking
ROGERS, AR. – A Rogers Woman was sentenced on Friday to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the
Sallisaw man dies in mobile home fire
A Sallisaw man dies after a fire destroyed his mobile home on Dec. 11.
University of Arkansas police investigating reported rape
University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape that was reported on Dec. 9.
Van Buren pharmacy goes to court with drug supplier over a threatening letter
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, A Van Buren drug store has asked a judge to block its pharmaceutical supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances. Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super Sav Drug said in Crawford County court filings that it received a letter from...
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
Washington County man facing 12-year prison sentence for drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Washington County man has reportedly been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Luis Gabriel Cardenas, 35, was pulled over for speeding by a Tontitown police officer on Oct. 22, 2021, according...
U.S. Marshalls leading search for escaped Crawford County inmate
The U.S. Marshal's Office is leading the search for an escaped Crawford County inmate.
Deadly Fort Smith crash, officers looking for next-of-kin
Fort Smith Police responded to a fatal two-car crash at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. near North 27th and North 6th Street, according to a press release.
Man beaten in Crawford County viral video charged with six crimes
The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has been charged with six crimes for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.
Van Buren Police searching for missing woman
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
Fayetteville church hosts candlelight vigil for grieving parents
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rolling Hills Baptist Church held a candlelight service for grieving parents on Sunday, Dec. 11. Pastor Steve Sheely explained that the church started hosting the service after one of its members experienced child loss and realized not many resources are available. "The festivities and, and the...
