ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Fixing the pet-adoption crisis: 6 ways to help

By Daniel de Visé, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gD8Q_0jd3Efbg00

(The Hill) — The nation’s animal shelters are overcrowded and understaffed. Thousands of pets face possible euthanasia if no one steps forward to adopt them.

Here are six ways to help.

Adopt a pet.

The national pet adoption network depends on a steady supply of humans to adopt cats and dogs other humans have given up. Surveys suggest only 25 to 30 percent of American households acquire pets from shelters. If that figure rose by even a few percentage points, animal advocates say, the current crisis would ease.

Shelter pets ran in short supply in the early months of the pandemic, which led many families to look elsewhere. That shortage seeded a misguided notion that rescue animals are hard to find: They’re not.

“We’re actually seeing that from millennials, which is concerning,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

Or, don’t adopt a pet.

Many pets sitting in shelters today belonged to families whose lifestyles changed dramatically when the COVID-19 pandemic receded, forcing millions of Americans out of their homes and back into offices.

Adopting a pet is akin to becoming a parent. Before you adopt, “take an honest stock of your own life,” said Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, a veterinarian near Toronto who serves as medical adviser to Rover.com, the pet-sitting and pet-walking service.

Adopting a pet and then surrendering it to a shelter is “worse than not adopting them,” she said.

Donate money or time to a shelter.

The nation’s animal shelters have suffered chronic staffing shortages since the start of the pandemic, owing to COVID-19 outbreaks and economic forces. Nonprofit shelters also tend to run short of funds.

Volunteering time or donating funds can help a shelter weather the overcrowding crisis.

“There are many jobs beyond helping strictly within a shelter,” said Hannah Stember of Best Friends. Crucial tasks include posting information on animals ready for adoption and arranging transport from overcrowded shelters to facilities with available space.

Foster pets.

Overcrowded shelters rely on a network of foster parents to provide crucial extra space for animals awaiting adoption.

Pet fostering is a relatively easy way to support a local shelter. Foster arrangements are generally short-term, and the shelter typically supplies food and medication.

“Most people have a spare bathroom or spare room in their house,” said Castle, of Best Friends. “Just two weeks where you can have those kittens in your bathroom, caring for them and feeding them, I can’t tell you how much that helps the organization. If every American did that, it would solve the issue tomorrow.”

Neuter and spay.

Not all pet owners choose to neuter and spay, but the procedure prevents overpopulation in the dog and cat kingdoms.

There is a downside: The American Kennel Club reports that spaying and neutering can increase the risk of certain medical conditions, especially among very large male dogs.

But other research points to longer lives for spayed or neutered pets. And overpopulation can mean a death sentence for pets that cannot find homes.

Consider dog-walkers and pet-sitters.

In the peak pandemic years, pet owners “inadvertently raised a generation of puppies and kittens who know nothing other than 24-7 togetherness,” Greenstein said.

Now, humans are being prodded back to the office, a shift that can be disastrous for a pet. Despairing owners may feel they have no choice but to surrender the pet to a shelter.

There are other options, especially with the rise of Rover and other pet-sitting and dog-walking services.

“It really makes pet ownership much more realistic for people who are going back to work,” Greenstein said. “And these options didn’t exist many years ago.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time off rules

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WFLA) – A Kansas restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off. In a message obtained by KCTV5, it showed an Olive Garden manager telling employees that if they needed to take time off, “[they] might as well go and look for another […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita veterinarians have issued a warning after seeing an uptick in leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can be transmitted to both pets and people. Leptospirosis can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. It can be spread through direct contact with urine from infected animals. For...
KDKA News Radio

Animal shelters are filling up nationwide

Surging inflation and skyrocketing home prices are contributing to a nasty situation for animal shelters across the U.S., with many being filled or beyond filled, according to Best Friends Animal Society. More pets continue to be surrendered to animal shelters and to make matters worse, the society shared that adoptions...
WYOMING STATE
KAAL-TV

More than 100 animals found dead at Iowa farm

(ABC 6 News) – More than 100 animals were found dead on an Iowa farm, according to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary (IFS). In a social media post on Tuesday, the IFS said they received a report of a deceased lamb on a property approximately 40 miles from their location in Oxford, Iowa.
OXFORD, IA
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Aabha Gopan

Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears

Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
PASCO, WA
People

Abandoned Dog Found Starving in Closet by New Homeowners in Maine

A couple in Maine recently encountered an unexpected guest while renovating their newly purchased home — an abandoned puppy. The new homeowners discovered the malnourished pit bull mix inside a closet, where it had seemingly been left for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Bangor Daily News.
CARIBOU, ME
pethelpful.com

8-Month-Old Scared Puppy at Minnesota Shelter Breaks Our Hearts

There are many dogs overcrowding animal shelters across the country. When shelters are at maximum capacity, it can create stressful and nerve-wracking environments for the dogs in their care. One puppy felt the effects of a high-resident shelter in this heartbreaking video. Animal Humane Society in Minnesota recently shared a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Newsweek

Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'

A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy