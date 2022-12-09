This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In business for nearly 60 years, Kohn’s Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli is a St. Louis institution. Yet, earlier this year, news of the store going up for sale triggered many to worry that the beloved deli could be in danger of closing for good.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO