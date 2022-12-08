Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Matthew McCallan: Police no longer treating death as unexplained
Police are no longer treating the death of a teenage boy in County Tyrone as "unexplained". Matthew McCallan, 15, was reported missing at 03:30 GMT on 4 December, when he did not arrive home from an event in Fintona. His body was discovered in a ditch at about 11:45 the...
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
Five men found with knives, a sledgehammer and loaded gun when they were stopped by armed officers in Birmingham have been jailed. Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
BBC
Met Police officer charged with two rapes
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with two counts of rape. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was arrested on suspicion of rape on 5 September. The charges relate to alleged offences in Lambeth and Surrey against two women aged in their 20s...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house
Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
BBC
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub
A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
BBC
Toddler murder: Police say case will never be forgotten
Police have said the case of a County Antrim woman who murdered one of her sons and attempted to murder the other will never be forgotten. The woman pleaded guilty to the offences and has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. She stabbed the children at a house...
BBC
Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid
Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for his part in ‘mob’ attack on lone victim
Rap star Pa Salieu has been jailed for two years and nine months for his part in an attack on a lone victim launched shortly after his best friend was stabbed to death.The award-winning singer was jailed at Warwick Crown Court despite a judge accepting the 25-year-old had “done a good deal more than just behave himself” since getting involved in the violence four years ago.Salieu admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing, having been caught on CCTV using a tree branch to repeatedly hit a 23-year-old man who spent ten days in hospital.The Coventry-based artist, who was named the...
BBC
Banbury stabbing: Four people convicted of 'love triangle' killing, police say
Four people have been found guilty of killing a man who was involved in a "love triangle" with one of the defendants, police have said. Keith Green, 40, was stabbed to death in the back garden of his home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February. Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury,...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder
Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
BBC
Oldham stab murder: Rudi Cardoso jailed for revenge attack
A man who murdered another man in a "horrific" revenge attack has been jailed for life. Paulo Da Silva, 48, died on arrival at hospital after being stabbed seven times on Union Street in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in May. Rudi Cardoso, 32, of Rochdale, had been involved in an altercation...
BBC
Kent Police: New chief constable not afraid to arrest officers
The new chief constable of Kent Police has said he is not afraid to arrest and charge police officers who break the law. Tim Smith was appointed on Tuesday after working as acting chief constable since 3 October. The previous chief constable, Alan Pughsley, stepped down in September after nine...
Woman had made complaint to police the day before her death in ‘murder-suicide’
A mother-of-five who was stabbed and strangled to death in a suspected murder-suicide had made a complaint to police of harassment on the day before her death, a pre-inquest review has heard.Paramedics and police were called to a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, Dorset, on April 1 2021, where Sherrie Milnes was pronounced dead.She had suffered multiple stab wounds and neck compression.Later that day, Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at his home in Portland.An inquest opening into his death heard he died of hanging.Dorset Police confirmed the pair were known to each other.Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin told the Bournemouth...
Comments / 0