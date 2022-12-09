ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Tequila Don Julio 1942 Dives Into Audio Engineer Devon Turnbull’s Creative Process

Don Julio was founded on the ideals of passion and excellence. The brand began from Don Julio González’s dedication to bringing the highest quality tequila to the masses, and Tequila Don Julio 1942 continues to set the bar high for luxury tequila by prioritizing quality over quantity. González...
Greyson F

Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed

A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
CHANDLER, AZ
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

This was the only home Leslie Jordan purchased — now it’s for sale

The late Leslie Jordan’s West Hollywood, California condo has hit the market for $1.8 million. Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this was the first and only home Jordan had ever purchased in his life — and he bought it just weeks before his death. Records show the “Will & Grace” actor-turned-Instagram darling, 67, bought this home for $1.75 million on Aug. 3. Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 following a car crash. “It’s never too late to be happy, y’all,” he posted on Instagram on Aug. 13. “I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Ridley's Wreckage

Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail

I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!
Robb Report

11 Outstanding Super Tuscan Wines to Buy Right Now

The Super Tuscan movement began quite innocently when Marchese Mario Incisa della Roccheta and his wife moved to coastal Tuscany in the 1940s and planted Cabernet Sauvignon vines that he had brought over from Bordeaux. He only made wines for personal family consumption until his relative Piero Antinori convinced him to sell 250 cases of his wine commercially. It was an instant international hit. Around the same time the Antinori family decided to go against Chianti DOC regulations and eliminated white grapes from their Chianti blend. The DOC promptly punished the nonconformists and forced them to label their wines as...
InsideHook

The Newly Renovated ME Cabo Offers a Quintessentially Los Cabos Stay

Located on the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos is widely considered one of Mexico’s premiere tourist destinations. Once a sleepy fishing village, it has since evolved into a vibe-y, good-time place (emphasis on good-time) where luxury properties, and celebrities, abound. Which is why it’s not...
thespruceeats.com

How to Batch Any Cocktail for a Party

I'll never forget it. My tiny apartment was clean, the appetizers were prepped, the party playlist was cued up, and the bottles of good booze were set out on the bar. I had invited some close friends, memorized a couple cocktail recipes, and was ready to be a proper host. I felt downright organized!
InsideHook

The Espresso Martini Replaced the Manhattan as One of the 10 Most Ordered Cocktails of 2022

If you’ve been seeing espresso martinis and/or ordering one everywhere you go this year, you’re in good company. According to research firm CGA by NielsenIQ, the caffeinated libation was one of the 10 most ordered cocktails at U.S. bars this year, bumping the Manhattan off the list. The drink’s rise in popularity is further proof that the ‘90s revival is in full swing.
Jalopnik

Tesla's New Tequila Glasses Are Designed to Ruin Your Tequila Drinking Experience

A few years back, Tesla decided that as well as making electric cars, it should also make tequila. It was part of a wave through the liquor industry that saw The Rock, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, and a boatload of other famous faces start shipping their own brands of tequila. Now, for anyone who was daft enough to buy a spirit made by a car company, the automaker has a set of glasses that match the design of its tequila. And I hate them.
The Associated Press

Cierto Tequila Awarded Seven Medals, Including Six Gold Medals, at the 2022 London Craft Spirits Awards

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded a total of seven (7) medals, including six (6) Gold medals and one (1) Silver medal, at the 2022 London Craft Spirits Awards (LCSA) – far surpassing all brands across all spirits categories. “Amidst thousands of entrants at the London Craft Spirits Awards, the esteemed judging panel of European spirits experts recognized Cierto’s quality, elegance and global appeal,” remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto Tequila’s Chief Growth Officer. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred eighty-eight (588) international medals and awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005094/en/ CIERTO TEQUILA AWARDED SEVEN MEDALS, INCLUDING SIX GOLD MEDALS, AT THE 2022 LONDON CRAFT SPIRITS AWARDS (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Kali Uchis Goes Daring in Mesh Top & Pointy Pumps at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show With Boyfriend Don Toliver

Kali Uchis chose an edgy ensemble to attend Jacquemus’ newest runway show in France. The “After The Storm” singer wore a daring dark cutout top as she arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia,” on Monday afternoon. The top featured a mesh paneling that matched her midi-length skirt, which had a thigh-high slit on the side. Uchis accessorized with a set of silver-toned rings and thin gold hoops. The star of her accessories was the sparkling rose gold bulky choker that rested right on top of her top. She added a pop of color to the...

