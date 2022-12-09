Read full article on original website
Related
Best Forex Brokers for Day Trading
Choosing the best Forex broker for day trading can be challenging more so if you’re doing this for the first time. Each broker is unique; thus making a choice can be confusing considering the scores of brokers in the market. Besides, the forex market is very competitive, and the choice you’ve made has a significant impact on your success in the market. In this article, we’ll look at some tips that can assist you in locating the right broker.
CoinDesk
Hedge Fund Presidio Trading to Spin Out Crypto Market Tail Risk Strategy
Presidio Trading, a quantitative hedge fund focused on trading digital assets, plans to separate its crypto tail risk strategy into a standalone fund, the company said. The decision follows the strategy’s strong performance this year, the firm said. In June, the strategy returned about 560% while the overall fund added 4%. Ether (ETH) fell 44% and bitcoin (BTC) dropped 37% in the same period.
coinchapter.com
SmarterWorx Removes Middlemen To Luxury Goods Investment Strategy, LidoDAO And Frax Share Need To Catch Up
Across almost all financial markets, intermediaries play a major role in facilitating transactions. Although this sounds great, these third parties make trading processes tedious and expensive. Traders have to incur extra charges on the sales made through them. Some platforms charge buyers and sellers, while others only charge the buyer. In luxury goods investment, intermediaries have discouraged significant sales due to the above-mentioned shortcomings. However, everything is about to change with the launch of a new DeFi network, SmarterWorx.
CNBC
Retail traders think stocks will bottom in 2023 — and they plan to load up on Big Tech, survey says
LONDON — Retail investors haven't been frightened away by the comedown in stocks this year. In 2023, most individual investors plan to invest the same amount or more despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new survey from London-based investing insights platform Finimize. related investing news. Only 1% of...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slides Below 105.00 Amid Modest Market Rally
The US dollar weakened toward the end of the trading week, triggered by a modest rally in the broader financial markets and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace and size of rate hikes as early as next week. But after a mostly meteoric year for the greenback, what will 2023 look like?
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t want you to see old tweets about Tom Brady and about FTX being solvent: ‘We don’t invest client assets’
Legal troubles loom for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and now former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 7 that his company and its assets were “fine.” In the same tweet, he claimed that his exchange had “enough to cover all client holdings” because it did not “invest client assets.”
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
dailyhodl.com
VP of $1,530,000,000,000 Asset Manager Says Ethereum Staking Presents Big Opportunities to Institutional Investors
A senior executive at the $1.5 trillion asset management giant Franklin Templeton says that Ethereum (ETH) staking yield is presenting big opportunities for institutions looking at the crypto markets. In a new interview on Real Vision with Raoul Pal, Pal asks senior vice president of Franklin Templeton Sandy Kaul if...
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
FXDailyReport.com
946
Followers
8K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0