FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

Best Forex Brokers for Day Trading

Choosing the best Forex broker for day trading can be challenging more so if you’re doing this for the first time. Each broker is unique; thus making a choice can be confusing considering the scores of brokers in the market. Besides, the forex market is very competitive, and the choice you’ve made has a significant impact on your success in the market. In this article, we’ll look at some tips that can assist you in locating the right broker.
CoinDesk

Hedge Fund Presidio Trading to Spin Out Crypto Market Tail Risk Strategy

Presidio Trading, a quantitative hedge fund focused on trading digital assets, plans to separate its crypto tail risk strategy into a standalone fund, the company said. The decision follows the strategy’s strong performance this year, the firm said. In June, the strategy returned about 560% while the overall fund added 4%. Ether (ETH) fell 44% and bitcoin (BTC) dropped 37% in the same period.
coinchapter.com

SmarterWorx Removes Middlemen To Luxury Goods Investment Strategy, LidoDAO And Frax Share Need To Catch Up

Across almost all financial markets, intermediaries play a major role in facilitating transactions. Although this sounds great, these third parties make trading processes tedious and expensive. Traders have to incur extra charges on the sales made through them. Some platforms charge buyers and sellers, while others only charge the buyer. In luxury goods investment, intermediaries have discouraged significant sales due to the above-mentioned shortcomings. However, everything is about to change with the launch of a new DeFi network, SmarterWorx.
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Slides Below 105.00 Amid Modest Market Rally

The US dollar weakened toward the end of the trading week, triggered by a modest rally in the broader financial markets and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace and size of rate hikes as early as next week. But after a mostly meteoric year for the greenback, what will 2023 look like?
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t want you to see old tweets about Tom Brady and about FTX being solvent: ‘We don’t invest client assets’

Legal troubles loom for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and now former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 7 that his company and its assets were “fine.” In the same tweet, he claimed that his exchange had “enough to cover all client holdings” because it did not “invest client assets.”
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
