KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
KCRG.com
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wanted Ottumwa man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot by law enforcement after officers said he was armed with a weapon while trying to escape from being arrested last week. Wapello County law enforcement said Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, is...
KCCI.com
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
KCCI.com
Officer who shot suspected armed robber in Davis County identified
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — The officer whoshot a suspected armed robber in Davis County has been named by authorities. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole shot 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Investigators say on Dec. 7, Wapello County law enforcement officers...
Des Moines Councilwoman’s Counterclaim Against Two DMPD Officers Dismissed
(Polk County, Iowa) A Des Moines City Council member’s counterclaim for unconstitutional force against two Des Moines Police officers has been dismissed. The officers filed a lawsuit against Indira Sheumaker and five others for assault related to a July 2020 protest during which Sheumaker was arrested. Sheumaker filed her counterclaim in August, which fell outside of the two-year statute of limitations. Sheumaker was elected to the City Council in 2021.
KCCI.com
DMPD officer placed on administrative leave following arrest
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on two misdemeanor criminal charges. According to Des Moines police, Angel Perez, a five-year veteran on the force, was arrested on Sunday. Perez has been charged with OWI and possession of...
Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care
A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBOE Radio
PELLA SCHOOL BOARD MEETS FOR FINAL TIME IN 2022
The Pella School Board met last night for the final time in 2022 and heard the latest update on the Early Childhood Center, which just recently entered phase 2 of construction. The board also approved two course proposals for 2023-24, which included a computer science course and a strength and conditioning course, and they had their biannual review of their affirmative action plan, which featured quantitative goals for 2024, including hiring minority professional, custodial/maintenance, and food service workers, as well as female education administrator, professional, and custodial/maintenance workers. The plan was approved unanimously.
KWQC
Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Indiana man was arrested in Henry County after deputies say he stole a semi. Jerad Dean Peach, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, operating while under the influence second offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and driving under a suspension, a Simple Misdemeanor.
kniakrls.com
Southeast Warren Schools Closing Early Today Due to Illnesses, Multiple Other Schools Affected
The Southeast Warren Community School District will be dismissed at 1:30pm today and be canceled tomorrow, December 13th due to student and staff illness. Multiple schools across south central Iowa have been affected by seasonal illness including colds, flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) leading to schools closing. Indianola...
greenecountynewsonline.com
First UnityPoint Rural Healthcare Leadership Award to GCMC’s Steinberg
Greene County Medical Center’s director of nursing, Jessica Steinberg, has been named the first ever recipient of the Des Moines UnityPoint Health Rural Healthcare Nursing Leadership Award. Steinberg, who joined the Greene County Medical Center team in 2013, was nominated by chief nursing officer Susan Moore. In her nominating...
cbs2iowa.com
Thieves pose as sheriff's deputies in new phone scam in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam being attempted right now in the state. The latest phone scam is telling people they have missed jury duty and if they don’t pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery
An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE ON SATURDAY
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Fire Department was paged to a home filling with smoke in the 1200 block of High Avenue West in Oskaloosa at 10:32 Saturday morning. Police officers on the scene advised that all the occupants had vacated the residence, including the pets. Just four minutes later,...
1 injured after Saylor Township house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital following an early morning fire in Saylor Township, according to the Saylor Township Fire Department. The fire took...
Student caught with gun at Iowa middle school is suspected of attempted murder
Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November.
Many aren't aware the William P. Hall House in Lancaster, Missouri belonged to a successful circus broker in the 1900s
Lancaster, Missouri home of William Preston Hall.Photo bySector001, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The William P. Hall House is a historic home built around 1902 in Lancaster, Missouri. The house is in Schuyler County near the border of Missouri and Iowa. The two-story home is enormous. The architectural design is Late Victorian. In 1975, the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/12/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, FOUR EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE RETURN PHONE CALL, ONE PAPER SERVICE, ONE RESCUE AND TWO OTHER CALLS. IN...
