The Pella School Board met last night for the final time in 2022 and heard the latest update on the Early Childhood Center, which just recently entered phase 2 of construction. The board also approved two course proposals for 2023-24, which included a computer science course and a strength and conditioning course, and they had their biannual review of their affirmative action plan, which featured quantitative goals for 2024, including hiring minority professional, custodial/maintenance, and food service workers, as well as female education administrator, professional, and custodial/maintenance workers. The plan was approved unanimously.

PELLA, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO