Read full article on original website
Related
KBOE Radio
FSA TO IMPLEMENT PILOT HIRING PROGRAM IN IOWA
DES MOINES — Iowa Farm Service Agency (FSA) is offering a new approach to recruiting agricultural leaders who want to become County Executive Directors (CED). Iowa FSA, with support from the Biden-Harris Administration, will open job announcements later this month to the County Office Executive Director Training (CEDT) Pilot Program. The goal of the pilot is to incentivize more candidates to compete for positions in the training program by reducing the relocation distance someone might have to accept compared to if they graduated from the traditional CEDT program.
KBOE Radio
KEY HOUSE REPUBLICAN SAYS GUN RIGHTS BILLS WILL BE ON 2023 TO-DO LIST
Key backers of the gun rights amendment Iowa voters have just added to Iowa’s Constitution say they’ll introduce a series of gun-related proposals in the 2023 Iowa Legislature. House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley has been involved in gun-related issues since he was elected to the House in 2006.
KBOE Radio
STATE OF IOWA TAX REVENUE UP 6.7% SINCE JULY 1
State tax collections are continuing to grow significantly, but tax cuts that take effect soon will likely alter that trend. Net state tax revenue is up 6.7% over the past five months, but the top state income tax rates for individuals and corporations will be reduced January 1. “Retirement income...
Comments / 0