Massac County, IL

KFVS12

Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex

Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wjpf.com

One arrested after Jackson County house fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about different types of scams. One scam tells people there is a missing child, elderly, or animal. Other scams adverstise cheap houses for rent. Ask others to share the info, and once it...
KFVS12

Police: 2 arrested in Carbondale after fight, shots fired

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after police saw a fight break out as a bar was closing. Travis L. Wooley, 36, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

3 accused of burglary in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
CARBONDALE, IL
wrul.com

Anderson Arrested On White County Warrant

A traffic stop landed an Eldorado man in the White County Jail over the weekend. On Saturday December 10th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department initiated a traffic stop on 38 year old Michael Williams of Pearl Street. Williams was cited and is being charged with Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration for Non-Insurance, Driving While License Suspended, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Cannabis. Williams paid $250 bond plus a 420 booking fee and was released.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois

A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
SALEM, KY
KFVS12

Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
SIKESTON, MO
wkms.org

Mayfield City Council rezones parts of historic downtown to aid in tornado recovery

The Mayfield City Council approved a motion on Monday to begin rezoning a section of their downtown severely impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The city identified a number of downtown blocks – including 7th and 8th streets – as a “red zone” in June, putting the area under a building permit freeze to give the city’s planning committees time to decide how the space would be rebuilt.
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MARION, KY
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man for meth, cocaine

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County on December 12. A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. on Old Mayfield Road near Clarkline Road. The vehicle was a 2004 Ford pick-up truck...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
