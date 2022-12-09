LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky teenager is accused of arson and plotting to “assassinate” or shoot two of his relatives. A 16 year old was taken into custody on two counts of solicitation to commit assault in the first degree, one count of theft by unlawful taking - firearm and one count of arson in the third degree.

