KFVS12
Scott County commissioners, sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex be retired and placed in the care of his former handler or will he remain on active service?. These were the questions and more discussed during the Scott County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, December 13. Dozens...
KFVS12
wish989.com
Weekend Home Burglary in Rural Franklin County Leads to Three Arrests
BENTON – Three people were arrested in connection with a home burglary that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a report about the burglary in progress at 3 p.m. Deputies quickly responded and met with...
wjpf.com
One arrested after Jackson County house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about different types of scams. One scam tells people there is a missing child, elderly, or animal. Other scams adverstise cheap houses for rent. Ask others to share the info, and once it...
KFVS12
Police: 2 arrested in Carbondale after fight, shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after police saw a fight break out as a bar was closing. Travis L. Wooley, 36, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri...
kbsi23.com
KFVS12
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road closure postponed due to equipment availability issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A daytime road closure that was scheduled to start Wednesday along North Friendship Road in McCracken County has been postponed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The closure was planned between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane. Crews with Paducah Power System were going to be relocating...
wrul.com
Anderson Arrested On White County Warrant
A traffic stop landed an Eldorado man in the White County Jail over the weekend. On Saturday December 10th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department initiated a traffic stop on 38 year old Michael Williams of Pearl Street. Williams was cited and is being charged with Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration for Non-Insurance, Driving While License Suspended, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Cannabis. Williams paid $250 bond plus a 420 booking fee and was released.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
KFVS12
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Rebuilds gives final report to Mayfield City Council as rebuilding gears up
MAYFIELD, KY — One year after deadly tornadoes moved through the Local 6 area, the Mayfield City Council is getting a look at what the future of rebuilding could look like. Mayfield Rebuilds gave a presentation to the city council on Monday, as the city's urban planner gets ready to make designs for redevelopment.
KFVS12
16 year old in Lyon Co., Ky. accused of arson, plotting to ‘assassinate’ or shoot 2 of his relatives
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky teenager is accused of arson and plotting to “assassinate” or shoot two of his relatives. A 16 year old was taken into custody on two counts of solicitation to commit assault in the first degree, one count of theft by unlawful taking - firearm and one count of arson in the third degree.
wkms.org
Mayfield City Council rezones parts of historic downtown to aid in tornado recovery
The Mayfield City Council approved a motion on Monday to begin rezoning a section of their downtown severely impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The city identified a number of downtown blocks – including 7th and 8th streets – as a “red zone” in June, putting the area under a building permit freeze to give the city’s planning committees time to decide how the space would be rebuilt.
KFVS12
2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, trying to break into Carbondale business
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 13 year old and a 17 year old are accused of stealing a vehicle and trying to break into a business. According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 800 block of East Main Street around 5 p.m. on December 4 for a reported business burglary in progress.
kbsi23.com
Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY
MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man for meth, cocaine
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County on December 12. A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. on Old Mayfield Road near Clarkline Road. The vehicle was a 2004 Ford pick-up truck...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
