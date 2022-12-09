Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
Woman killed, 1 injured in Greenville Co. crash
A woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash involving three vehicles Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Burke County firefighters collect money for family who lost nearly everything in fire
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A fire department in Burke County is trying to help a family who lost nearly everything in a fire over the weekend. It happened at a home on Eckard Creek Circle Extension. Firefighters said when they got to the home early Saturday morning, heavy smoke was coming out several windows.
WLOS.com
Asphalt repairs to cause closures along I-26; detour information here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, the lights will remain green longer on an overnight detour for Interstate 26 West traffic. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close I-26 West between Airport Road (Exit 40) and Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) for four straight nights starting Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, night to repair sections of asphalt.
WYFF4.com
5 tractors-trailers destroyed, 2 others damaged at Spartanburg County business, chief says
REIDVILLE, S.C. — Five tractor-trailers were destroyed by fire over the weekend in Spartanburg County. Reidville Fire Battalion Chief Todd Mason said the fire was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Benore Logistics in Greer. Mason said it appears a mechanical issue started the fire,...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Crust Never Sleeps bakery opens on Sardis Road
Asheville City Market’s Saturday shoppers first met baker Jonathan Price when he snagged a spot in October 2016. Because the market had multiple bread options, he was only permitted to sell his now signature sourdough, everything-flavored pretzels and bagels. When a bread baker dropped out the following spring, Price was permitted to expand his offerings to include loaves of three different types of his crusty breads.
WYFF4.com
SC man caught on video covered in blood at Walmart helps lead to conviction, solicitor says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County man is headed to prison for shooting and killing a teen after he was seen on video in Walmart covered in blood and buying cleaning supplies, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins. Sosa Croft, 22, was convicted by a jury of murder, armed...
3 arrested for stealing trucks in South Carolina
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Anderson County men were arrested Thursday on charges related to theft of two pick-up trucks from a business in November. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, on November 23rd, deputies responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24. Deputies learned that two men entered the property […]
WYFF4.com
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
wccbcharlotte.com
New Walking And Biking Trail Opening Soon Near Morganton Thanks To Help From Community
MORGANTON, N.C. — A massive effort is underway near Morganton to save nature and allow people to enjoy it. Not long from now, the Oak Hill Community Park will be opening to the public. Andrew Kota is the Executive Director of Foothills Conservancy. The non-profit is in the process...
carolinaepicurean.com
Birthday Girl chooses . . . Never Blue!
Six of us celebrated a friend’s birthday over dinner at Hendersonville’s Never Blue. I hadn’t been in a while, so was really looking forward to a “fresh” post-pandemic experience. Conclusion? They’re still rockin’ their menu, drinks, dessert, service, everything!. Notes:. The vibe at...
Man Faces Steep Poaching Charges After Dismembered Bear Carcasses Discovered in NC
A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly illegally killed and then dismembered three black bears earlier this fall. John Robert Bunkley, Jr., 26, has been hit with 20 charges, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Commission, including, three counts of unlawful possession, one count of littering, and three counts of failure to validate.
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
WLOS.com
Looking for a new hobby? Check out Haywood County's "Library of Things"
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Libraries are known as places where people can check out reading, reference and research materials. But in Waynesville, the Haywood County library has much more to offer. From pickleball to Instant Pot and even more -- the library offers up a plethora of opportunities.
WBTV
Rutherford Co. men arrested after Bessemer City juvenile’s fatal overdose
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men from Rutherford County were arrested after a juvenile in Bessemer City died Sept. 26 from a probable drug overdose, Gaston County Police announced. Officers were called to a home off Kiser Road around 6:45 a.m. for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they...
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
