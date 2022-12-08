Read full article on original website
$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico
Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana Ranch neighborhood
"For the holiday cheer, for the joy. I mean, you look at all these kids are smiling, everyone's happy, running around. It's a great opportunity for the community to get together, to meet new people but also to celebrate the holiday season," said neighbor Nate Bywater.
TubaChristmas fills Old Town with holiday music
An event held on Saturday allowed Old Town visitors to hear some festive tunes.
Root 66 Food Truck and Ruby collaborated on a vegan menu with a twist
Root 66 Food Truck and Ruby collaborated on a vegan menu with a twist. Root 66 Food Truck and Ruby collaborated on a vegan …. Root 66 Food Truck and Ruby collaborated on a vegan menu with a twist. Hiker hit by rock rescued from Organ Mountains. Hiker hit by...
Trujillo’s holiday display rolls in huge donation to Storehouse New Mexico
The Trujillo's collection drive continues until New Year's Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, visit our article.
Albuquerque kids pick from thousands of books for giveaway event
Public officials were at the event reading stories to kids in attendance.
Rail Yards Holiday Market welcomes shoppers to weekend-long event
The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, there's also a park and ride available for free. It picks people up from the zoo.
28th Cops for Kids includes goodies, shopping trip, Santa visit
Kids also enjoyed breakfast and bowling at Silva Lanes before shopping.
Where to Eat Before the Farolito Walk
Christmas Eve ushers in a sacred, hallowed time in Santa Fe. The farolitos, glowing paper bags filled with sand to hold lit votives in place, begin to appear in Santa Fe earlier during the holiday season. Electric versions are increasingly common, too. But never are the authentic farolitos more beautiful to behold than when they line Canyon Road and its neighboring streets on the night before Christmas.
Albuquerque students build doghouses for families in need
Each year, two wood shop classes build items for those in need.
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
1,000 boxes of cereal lined up like dominoes during New Mexico food drive
A New Mexico school has integrated a game-like element into a food drive.
Santa Fe getting updated emergency response routes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s emergency response routes map is being updated after nearly 20 years. The new map will be represented at the public works and utilities committee meeting. It’s designed to help first-responders to identify the best ways to get around the city. It includes suggestions for routes on future roads. The […]
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
Car Show Toy Drive benefits UNM Children's Hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Combine a love of cars with a love of children and you have the recipe for a benefit toy drive with plenty of power and positivity. This was the concept behind a new holiday event Sunday that harnessed the energy of the local car community to bring holiday joy to young patients at the University of New Mexico Children's Hospital.
505 Southwestern Launches Hatch Valley Green Chile Queso Line
Albuquerque, New Mexico-based 505 Southwestern has introduced its new line of queso with Hatch Valley Green Chile. “For 25 years, 505 Southwestern has been committed to creating the highest quality products using the best and most simple ingredients from the Hatch Valley, New Mexico. Now we are excited to bring this level of quality to our queso,” said Sam Carson, president of 505 Southwestern.
'Hero Bags' help with autism spectrum emergencies
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Understanding is the key for first responders dealing with autism spectrum individuals experiencing a crisis. "We're trying to bridge the communication gap," said Christina Martinez, president of Elevate The Spectrum of New Mexico, which presented "Hero Bags" Saturday to personnel from the Rio Rancho Public Schools and the Sandoval County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department. Also in attendance were Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and Sandoval County Commissioner Dave Heil.
Grand reopening of ‘Kickstand Cafe’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kickstand Cafe, and Kickstand cycles are locally owned and operated cafes and cycling shops surrounded by Albuquerque’s premier biking trails. This weekend they will be hosting a grand reopening with all sorts of fun things planned. Throughout the weekend, the cafe encourages locals...
What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
On The Job In Santa Fe: Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus
On the job in Santa Fe is New Mexico Cabinet Secretary of Education Dr. Kurt Steinhaus in his office during a visit Friday with members of the New Mexico Press Association. Dr. Steinhaus, a Los Alamos native, discussed the best thing about his job: ‘. I thoroughly enjoy and am...
