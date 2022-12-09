ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT
ksl.com

Chase with carjacking suspect ends with police patrol car hit

MIDVALE — A man who police say has a "significant history of stealing vehicles" has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman and then getting into a chase with police that ended with a patrol car being hit. Ioelu Ioelu Toafe, 40, was arrested on Sunday for investigation of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store

WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 1:45 p.m. about...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ksl.com

Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams

STANSBURY PARK — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It's going to be a lean Christmas for...
STANSBURY PARK, UT
ksl.com

Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho's 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
BRIGHTON, UT
ksl.com

Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp

SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley

PARK CITY — An 18-year-old woman from Oregon died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort, the resort announced Monday. On Saturday, the woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley.
OREGON STATE
ksl.com

Town of Brighton issues new parking ordinance for ski season

BRIGHTON — The town of Brighton has passed a parking ordinance that will fine people parking on public roadways and tow vehicles parked on private roads, according to Unified Police Department. As ski season swings in, the canyons are being filled with visitors who want to hit the slopes....
BRIGHTON, UT
ksl.com

UDOT snow plows stay ahead of long-lasting storm

SALT LAKE CITY — The snowstorm moving through Utah has delivered in waves for nearly two days and it affected another evening commute Tuesday, even if it wasn't snowing hard. State plow crews have been able to keep the main roads clear for several key reasons. There's been light...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Which school is delaying start time due to weather?

SALT LAKE CITY — An anticipated snowstorm has delayed the start of schools in Dugway Monday morning. The Tooele County School District said on its Facebook page that Dugway schools will have a 2-hour delay due to the effects of the wintery weather. The school district emphasized that parents...
DUGWAY, UT

