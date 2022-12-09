ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 3

 

WRAL News

Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,” Biden...
WISCONSIN STATE
Truth About Cars

UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor

The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
The Detroit Free Press

1,000 salaried Ford workers say goodbye

Good morning, it's Thursday, which means we are one day closer to Friday! Ford Motor Co. employs about 176,000 people globally, but about 1,000 of those decided to retire in time to maximize a change in the lump sum payout option. ...
fordauthority.com

UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor

In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
US News and World Report

Voting Opens in Key UAW Test to Organize U.S. Battery Plants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Workers begin two days of voting on Wednesday to decide whether to unionize at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Ohio. Workers at an Ultium Cells plant near Cleveland are voting on Wednesday and Thursday after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union petitioned...
OHIO STATE
Sourcing Journal

Labor Groups Pick Apart Shein’s $15 Million Factory Plan

Shein has promised to shell out millions of dollars to upgrade hundreds of its factories in an effort to “significantly” improve the working lives of thousands of garment workers. The fast-fashion Goliath said Monday that it will be spending $15 million over the next three to four years on improvements such as a multi-channel feedback system that allows workers to submit complaints and suggestions via email, phone or WeChat. The world’s most Googled brand will also double the $2 million it currently invests in its Shein Responsible Sourcing (SRS) program, increasing the frequency of independent factory audits, including unannounced spot-checks, and...
The Independent

Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims

Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.The GMB,...
Transportation Today News

UAW urges U.S. auto industry to move supply chain away from forced-labor in China

The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) recently urged the United States to shift its entire supply chain out of China. The call comes after Sheffield Hallam University’s Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice released a report highlighting widespread Chinese state-sponsored forced labor in the automotive supply chains in […] The post UAW urges U.S. auto industry to move supply chain away from forced-labor in China appeared first on Transportation Today.

