Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
UAW says workers at Ohio battery plant vote to join union
Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union.
Tesla’s construction workers at Texas gigafactory allege labor violations
Construction workers who toiled on one of Tesla’s sprawling so-called gigafactories will file a complaint and a case referral with the federal Department of Labor on Tuesday detailing exploitative work conditions they say they experienced while building the plant. Whistleblowers came forward to allege serious labor and employment violations...
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,” Biden...
Truth About Cars
UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor
The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Biden announces $36 billion bailout for union pension plan
President Biden will provide $36 billion to relieve a union pension plan in danger of benefit cuts just one week after he cut a railroad deal opposed by unions.
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
1,000 salaried Ford workers say goodbye
Good morning, it's Thursday, which means we are one day closer to Friday! Ford Motor Co. employs about 176,000 people globally, but about 1,000 of those decided to retire in time to maximize a change in the lump sum payout option. ...
fordauthority.com
UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor
In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay
Wage theft is a rampant problem for car washes, as evidenced by a California car wash that cheated employees out of more than $800,000. The post Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Voting Opens in Key UAW Test to Organize U.S. Battery Plants
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Workers begin two days of voting on Wednesday to decide whether to unionize at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Ohio. Workers at an Ultium Cells plant near Cleveland are voting on Wednesday and Thursday after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union petitioned...
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
Janitors who clean Twitter's HQ are on strike after failed negotiations mean they face losing their jobs, union says
The janitors at Twitter's San Francisco HQ face uncertainty on Friday, when the contract with the janitorial firm is set to end, per unions.
Labor Groups Pick Apart Shein’s $15 Million Factory Plan
Shein has promised to shell out millions of dollars to upgrade hundreds of its factories in an effort to “significantly” improve the working lives of thousands of garment workers. The fast-fashion Goliath said Monday that it will be spending $15 million over the next three to four years on improvements such as a multi-channel feedback system that allows workers to submit complaints and suggestions via email, phone or WeChat. The world’s most Googled brand will also double the $2 million it currently invests in its Shein Responsible Sourcing (SRS) program, increasing the frequency of independent factory audits, including unannounced spot-checks, and...
CNBC
Rail union bosses warn of election consequences as Senate approves labor deal to prevent strike
Rail union presidents representing more than half of all rail workers tell CNBC there will be election consequences for politicians who don't support them now. The Senate approved legislation to prevent a rail strike on Thursday afternoon, but failed to find enough votes to pass a separate measure to add seven days of paid sick leave.
Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims
Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.The GMB,...
UAW urges U.S. auto industry to move supply chain away from forced-labor in China
The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) recently urged the United States to shift its entire supply chain out of China. The call comes after Sheffield Hallam University’s Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice released a report highlighting widespread Chinese state-sponsored forced labor in the automotive supply chains in […] The post UAW urges U.S. auto industry to move supply chain away from forced-labor in China appeared first on Transportation Today.
Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit cuts
President Biden on Thursday will announce $36 billion in financial relief to stave off pension cuts for thousands of union workers, the White House said. Biden will be joined by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and union leaders and workers to detail the funding for the Central States Pension Fund, which provides benefits mostly for Teamsters…
Winter in Silicon Valley: The tech companies hit hardest by mass layoffs
Tech companies are attempting to ride out an industry downturn through a growing wave of layoffs.
