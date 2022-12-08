Read full article on original website
Related
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
180 dogs, cats discovered locked in cages in horrible conditions in New Jersey
Authorities are encouraging donations of dog and cat bedding and toys for the animals who are finally getting the care they deserve.
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
akc.org
Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?
It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
Rescue Pit Bull Almost Euthanized Gets Second Chance As Family Therapy Dog
Abandoned at a shelter at just a year old where he was seen as reactive and overexcited, Jake is now helping children and families as a therapy support dog.
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes Home with Kind Person, Within 24 Hours, They Find Kittens Under Their Bed
A cat came home with a kind person. Within 24 hours, they found kittens under their bed. About two months ago, Damaris from NYC came across a cat at a bodega, needing help. The cat was let outside the store and seen wandering near busy traffic. The rotund cat was...
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Obsession with 'Her Kitty' Gives Us All the Feels
There's nothing better than cuddling up with someone you love on a cold winter day! It's snuggle weather, and these two adorable pets posted by TikTok account @Asheleeanne14 are celebrating the season in the coziest way. Just look at this tiny Chihuahua settle in for a long winter's nap on...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Who Was Accepted by Other Cats, Starts to Hug Them and Look Out for Them
A kitten who was accepted by other cats, started to hug them and look out for them. A 2-day-old kitten was brought into Animal Welfare League of Arlington (in VA) after he was rescued as an orphan needing foster care. After two weeks of round-the-clock bottle feedings, his eyes were...
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Who was Found Waddling Alone, Never Gives Up, Now Has a Cat to Show Him the Ropes
A kitten who was found waddling alone, never gave up. Now, he has a cat to show him the ropes. A grey kitten was found in a garage and the sole survivor of his litter. His mother cat never came back for him. He was very tiny, frail, wobbly, and crying for help.
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
a-z-animals.com
Silence Is Golden! 15 Popular Dog Breeds That Rarely Bark
According to statistics, roughly 52.7% of people live in urban areas. Since these areas mostly consist of apartments, many people have to deal with at least two sets of neighbors. This makes it difficult to get a dog in an apartment. But not all dogs are noisy! This line helps most people living in an apartment adopt a dog – or, in other words, fulfill their dream.
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
thehappypuppysite.com
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?
Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 8 Cutest Pitbulls In The World
Pitbulls are crossbreeds of dogs that mix the features of a bulldog and a terrier. Originally bred in England in the 19th century, they were called Bull and Terriers. They were meant to herd animals, manage livestock and protect the farm. Unfortunately, some pit bulls were used for fighting, which has thankfully been banned.
Comments / 0