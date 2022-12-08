ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies

A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
akc.org

Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?

It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Obsession with 'Her Kitty' Gives Us All the Feels

There's nothing better than cuddling up with someone you love on a cold winter day! It's snuggle weather, and these two adorable pets posted by TikTok account @Asheleeanne14 are celebrating the season in the coziest way. Just look at this tiny Chihuahua settle in for a long winter's nap on...
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats

Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
a-z-animals.com

Silence Is Golden! 15 Popular Dog Breeds That Rarely Bark

According to statistics, roughly 52.7% of people live in urban areas. Since these areas mostly consist of apartments, many people have to deal with at least two sets of neighbors. This makes it difficult to get a dog in an apartment. But not all dogs are noisy! This line helps most people living in an apartment adopt a dog – or, in other words, fulfill their dream.
petpress.net

5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets

Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
thehappypuppysite.com

Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?

Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 8 Cutest Pitbulls In The World

Pitbulls are crossbreeds of dogs that mix the features of a bulldog and a terrier. Originally bred in England in the 19th century, they were called Bull and Terriers. They were meant to herd animals, manage livestock and protect the farm. Unfortunately, some pit bulls were used for fighting, which has thankfully been banned.

