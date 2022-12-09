ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

southarkansassun.com

$300 and $3,600 Direct Payments Americans Can Avail During this Holiday

This holiday season, millions of Americans can claim direct payments worth up to $3,600. Some of this money is available on the federal level, while other cash is available on the local level, according to Anthony Russo. Based on Mike Winters, states like Chicago, Hawaii, Idaho, New Jersey, and New...
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your status

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Shoppers upset about impending closure of Flatbush Stop & Shop

NEW YORK -- A supermarket in Brooklyn is set to close next month. The move is leaving shoppers concerned about access to fresh food.CBS2 spoke with residents in Flatbush on Monday.For many customers, there is high praise for a Stop & Shop in that section of the borough."Because everything is fresh and everything is up to date, and that's what I like about this," Frank Hazard said.So news of the store's imminent closing is a tough pill to swallow."That's not fair to us as a community because we need this. It gives us fresh food and the price is good,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Town: File for property tax exemptions now

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Vulnerable Families in NYC Left Hungry and Helpless as EBT Fraud Grows

“Missing Money” in SNAP Card Leaves Families in NYC Hungry. A mother in the name of Evangelisse Tapia lost her remaining money from her SNAP card. She did not have any clue that the money was long gone. According to her she went shopping and bought new things and had some money left for a week’s worth of needs for the kids. Soon after when she told her daughter to purchase goods in the store, the balance was zero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theblockcharlotte.com

Towering Statue Of Biggie Raised In Downtown Brooklyn

We know that The Notorious B.I.G. has a prominent space in the hearts of hip-hop fans. Now, he has a prominent space in his hometown. A new statute of the “Warning” rapper stands at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge. It was a passion project for artist Sherwin Banfield.
BROOKLYN, NY

