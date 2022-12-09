Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We start off with a look back at Deadline. Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring. Roxanne thanks everyone as a Hummer arrives and Grayson Waller gets out and he says it is his time, his building, and his parking lot. Waller goes into the crowd. He says it is difficult to do something for the first time and he made it look easy.

