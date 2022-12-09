Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER AEW AND NWA STAR APPEARS ON WWE MAIN EVENT
Former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae worked tonight's WWE Main Event episode under the ring name Briana Ray. As PWInsider.com reported, Rae worked the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week in Florida. There is no word yet whether she has signed a WWE deal or not as of this...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS
The Design REVEALED! | Sami Callihan vs. Kon | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. KNOCKOUTS WARFARE! Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. Major Players RUIN World Tag Team Title Match | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MAKES BIG BACKSTAGE HIRE
Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at tomorrow's AEW Dynamite taping. We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW This is a big backstage hire for the company.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED & MORE: WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode is titled: Too Much WOW To Handle. Kandi Krush demands a match with Chainsaw for destroying the boxing gloves her grandmother gave her. David McLane says if she beats her opponent tonight, they will talk about it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WANT TO ATTEND THIS WEEK'S WWE NXT TAPINGS?, VENGEANCE DAY ON SALE FRIDAY & MORE
If you are interested in attending this week's WWE NXT tapings, click here. WWE NXT Vengeance Day at The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina will officially go on sale this Friday 12/16. WWE's Tribute to the Troops special this weekend on FOX will have replays on FS1 on Thursday...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN TAPING TV TONIGHT IN IRVINE, CA, COMPLETE DETAILS
United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series tonight at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie Mack vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR SAYS SHE'S OUT OF THE RING FOR SIX WEEKS
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW
WWE NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are backstage at today's Raw taping, likely to work WWE Main Event matches.
Pro Wrestling Insider
REAL1 VS. MICROMAN SET FOR JANUARY 7 IN PHILLY
First-time ever encounter added to MLW FUSION TV taping. “The World’s Greatest Wonder” versus the “Certified G” will meet for the first time ever in Philadelphia January 7. The match came about at the insistence of Microman, who lobbied league officials to book the bout. Microman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: NEW YEAR'S COMES EARLY FOR ROXANNE, MANY TITLE MATCHES NEXT WEEK, A DEBUT, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We start off with a look back at Deadline. Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring. Roxanne thanks everyone as a Hummer arrives and Grayson Waller gets out and he says it is his time, his building, and his parking lot. Waller goes into the crowd. He says it is difficult to do something for the first time and he made it look easy.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW UWN CHAMPION CROWNED
Danny Limelight has been crowned the new UWN Champion, having defeated Jordan Clearwater in Irvine, CA in the main event of last night's TV taping at the Improv.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/11 WWE RESULTS FROM KALAMAZOO, MI
Opening match for the Raw women's championship. Bianca Belair d. Bayley by disqualification when Damage CTRL interfered. This caused Asuka and Alexa Bliss to run out for the save and make a challenge. This turned into a 6 person tag match. Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss d. Bayley, Dakota...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Zack Mason & Warren Johnson. *The Best Friends vs. Zack Clayton & Zane Valero. *Willow Nightingale vs. Vert Vixen. *Ari Daivari & Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Serpentico & Brandon Cutler & Luther.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/10 WWE RESULTS FROM SAGINAW, MI
Opening match was a 6 person tag. Gallows and Anderson plus Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominic Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor was at ringside with Judgment Day, AJ Styles was not. Women's tag title match saw Damage CTRL retain over Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The Miz came out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL-WWE UPDATE
WWE sources have confirmed William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January. We are told Regal will have a Vice President position in the company when he returns, but we have not heard what his official title/role will be.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAMIE NOBLE RETIREMENT MATCH & MORE: 12/11 WWE IN CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS
WWE ran Charleston, West Virginia with the following results:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion s The Usos vs. Ridge and Butch of the Brawling Brutes. Solo and Sami got involved, which brought out Braun Strowman. The referee threw the match out and an eight man tag match for the main event was set instead. Braun promised they'd have a mystery partner.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TAPING DARK THIS SATURDAY AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, PAT BUCK, AEW 'SUSPENSION' AND MORE
The Great Muta farewell on 1/22/23 in Japan, where he teams with Sting and Darby Allin, will stream live on FITE at 1 AM Eastern. AEW will be taping matches for Dark this Saturday 12/17 at Universal Studios Orlando:. We are told AEW VP Pat Buck will be in at...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NWA SIGNS....
The National Wrestling Alliance has signed NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton to a deal. Morton announced this evening that he had put pen to paper on the deal.
