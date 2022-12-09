Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Spencer Dinwiddie scores a team-high 27 points Saturday
Spencer Dinwiddie finished Saturday’s 144-115 loss to the Bulls with 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3P, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, and a steal across 29 minutes. With Luka out of the lineup Saturday, Dinwiddie took over as the main ball handler for the Mavericks. While the game was a blowout, he produced a nice stat line. Dinwiddie has put together the best fantasy season of his career and could end as a top-100 player if he maintains this level of play.
Rui Hachimura (ankle) unavailable Monday
Hachimura will be out once again on Monday, which comes as no surprise to fantasy managers, as he's missed extended time due to an ankle injury. There's no clear date set for his return, and it still could be a week-to-week injury for the big man.
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
If you’re reading this, chances are that you’ve secured a playoff berth in your league(s), so congratulations are in order. Well done, my friend. Here’s hoping you and your fantasy team run pure over the next three weeks and bring home that trophy and winner’s check. But it’s not just about a good run of luck in the coming weeks. You need to do everything in your power to improve your title chances. The waiver wire is still open, so you can still fine-tune your roster. That’s why you’re here.
Kyler Murray (ACL) out for season
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, QB Kyler Murray will be out for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter ) Murray left Week 14’s contest early with an injury and did not return. MRI confirmed the suspicions that it could be an ACL tear, and Murray will be out for the season. He finished the year with 2,368 passing yards, 418 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns. QB Colt McCoy will likely start for the Cardinals the rest of the year.
Kenny Pickett (concussion) ruled out for the remainder of Week 14
Pickett suffered the concussion early on in the game after being sacked and taken to the ground hard. Pickett will now have to clear the concussion protocol in order to return next week against the Panthers.
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Jerick McKinnon, Jerry Jeudy, Evan Engram (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 14 concludes the regular season for most fantasy leagues, so we’ll focus on the fantasy playoffs, specifically Weeks 15-17, with our 🔥 rankings below.
Week 14 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Dolphins at Chargers) PREMIUM
Get your popcorn ready. The Dolphins and Chargers are poised to put on an offensive clinic on Sunday Night Football. The points should be plentiful. However, sifting through the players is tricky since there’s massive star power for both clubs and very few ancillary players to offer salary-cap relief. There will be tough cuts from showdown rosters. Yet, this piece aims to narrow the player pool to a more manageable collection of options.
Kyler Murray reportedly diagnosed with torn ACL
Kyler Murray has reportedly been diagnosed with a torn ACL after the team's initial tests came back following injuring it in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Patriots. (Mike Jurecki on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Murray got injured while trying to plant his foot in the first drive of...
Fantasy Football Week 15 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
The early slate of games hit us with some tough injuries, so we’ll all be sprinting to the waiver wire on Tuesday. Here are some players I have atop my list after the first handful of games concluded. Quarterbacks. Desmond Ridder (QB – ATL): 2% rostered. At this...
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 15 (2022 Fantasy Football)
This week was a rough one with respect to quarterback injuries. Three of last week’s starters suffered concussions, and Kyler Murray is out for the season. There’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s a rundown on all the QB situations that changed this week:. Check...
NFL Twitter Reacts to Week 14 (2022)
Fantasy managers and analysts rely on Twitter for breaking news and reports from NFL insiders about the statuses of players. We also look to Twitter for highlights, breakdowns, stats and pretty much everything else related to sports. Here is how Twitter reacted to some of the biggest plays and performances from Week 14.
Dynasty Risers & Fallers: JK Dobbins, Skyy Moore, Trevor Lawrence (2022 Fantasy Football)
J.K. Dobbins (RB – BAL) After an uninspiring four week stretch early in the season, J.K. Dobbins landed on IR with reports that his knee wasn’t quite right. Everything looked right on Sunday, as Dobbins ripped off 120 yards and a score on 15 carries for 18 fantasy points. He started the game and saw the most snaps with 28, but did cede work to Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. However, Edwards was the only other back to receive significant work, and it could quickly become a two-man backfield with Dobbins’ showing. He’s an interesting hold for next season as he regains form and gets an offseason of full health, but don’t sleep on him as a playoff piece. He gets the Browns, Falcons and Steelers in the next three weeks, each of which are in the bottom half of the league in points allowed to running backs.
Najee Harris officially active in Week 14
Harris had dealt with an oblique injury at practice last week. He faces a difficult Baltimore rush defense, so he should be considered an RB2.
