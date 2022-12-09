ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Back-to-back storm fronts bring snow, rain to the West

The second of two back-to-back storms was moving across the West this weekend, bringing another round of snow, rain and blustery winds. There were whiteout conditions in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, as the powerful storm swept through the state, making for dangerous driving conditions. The heavy snow, coupled with high...
LOVELAND, CO
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
The Independent

Heavy snow for Scotland and freezing nights forecast as Arctic winds hit UK

Temperatures are expected to plunge below minus 8C by the middle of the week with a warning of heavy snow in Scotland, the Met Office has forecast.Winds which are currently blowing from the east are expected to shift to the north bringing an Arctic chill to the country and below-average temperatures for the time of year.A yellow snow warning is in place for Wednesday which the Met Office is advising could cause disruption to road, bus and train journeys.Just a reminder that even colder air will feed down across the UK from the north during the coming weekA yellow #snow...
AccuWeather

Rescue team endured bitter cold, intense wind to reach stranded, injured hiker

Hours of blowing snow and high wind gusts over rugged terrain proved daunting for one nighttime rescue operation after a woman fell 500 feet off a mountain side in Colorado. Biting wind gusts and slick ice fields in the dark of night posed daunting risks for rescuers trying to reach a woman who was stranded for hours in 5-degree-Fahrenheit weather after she fell 500 feet off a hiking trail on Colorado’s Mount Yale recently. The hiker suffered broken bones, a head injury and frostbite, emergency officials said.
COLORADO STATE

