Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (12/13) PREMIUM
SAC at PHI (PHI -5.5) O/U: 227.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Joel Embiid (PF/C – PHI): $11,700 DraftKings, $11,800 FanDuel. Embiid has been the MVP runner-up in the last two years, but he’s making a run...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight End Streamers (Week 15)
The tight-end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fantasypros.com
Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Sunday
Booker was a recent addition to Phoenix's injury report, being listed with hamstring tightness that will leave him questionable. His status is up in the air, and the team will likely make a decision about his availability closer to game time. Cameron Payne is a prime candidate to see more minutes if the star guard is unavailable against the Pelicans.
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray reportedly diagnosed with torn ACL
Kyler Murray has reportedly been diagnosed with a torn ACL after the team's initial tests came back following injuring it in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Patriots. (Mike Jurecki on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Murray got injured while trying to plant his foot in the first drive of...
fantasypros.com
Week 14 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Patriots at Cardinals) PREMIUM
The Cardinals host the Patriots this week to wrap up Week 14. The Patriots are without their top wideout and will need others to step up. However, it might not be the wideouts bumped up a spot on the depth chart. The Cardinals have some explosive playmakers. Yet, they haven’t played together frequently this year, creating some guessing as to how things will shake out. As a result, it’s a fun showdown slate that requires a bit more speculation than usual.
fantasypros.com
Najee Harris officially active in Week 14
Harris had dealt with an oblique injury at practice last week. He faces a difficult Baltimore rush defense, so he should be considered an RB2.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Freedman & Fitz (2022)
Our own Matthew Freedman and Pat Fitzmaurice have been among the most accurate fantasy football experts in the industry over the last several years. Freedman finished No. 14 overall in 2021, and Fitz was THE most accurate in-season ranker in 2020. They are both currently inside the top-20 of 2022 fantasy football accuracy. What better way to prepare for your fantasy football start/sit lineup decisions than by reviewing their consensus rankings? You can do just that below.
Comments / 0