Our own Matthew Freedman and Pat Fitzmaurice have been among the most accurate fantasy football experts in the industry over the last several years. Freedman finished No. 14 overall in 2021, and Fitz was THE most accurate in-season ranker in 2020. They are both currently inside the top-20 of 2022 fantasy football accuracy. What better way to prepare for your fantasy football start/sit lineup decisions than by reviewing their consensus rankings? You can do just that below.

2 DAYS AGO