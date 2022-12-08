Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA), Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK), and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Global - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/3/23, Teck Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/30/22, and Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of PARAA's recent stock price of $21.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Paramount Global - Class A to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when PARAA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for TECK to open 0.34% lower in price and for GRMN to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

7 HOURS AGO