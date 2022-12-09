Read full article on original website
KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005894/en/ KB Home named one of America’s most responsible companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
LocatorX Names Chris Janko Senior Vice President of Sales
LocatorX, an Internet of Things platform company that powers tag, track, and trace solutions for its customers across industries, announced that Chris Janko has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales. Janko will be responsible for overseeing LocatorX’s Sales organization, continuing to accelerate the company’s revenue growth, and contributing to LocatorX’s go-to-market strategy.
PR Firm Lippin Group Sets Promotions for Senior Staffers
The Lippin Group is elevating a handful of senior staffers. Pamela Golum has been promoted to president of global entertainment, Jim Benson to president of corporate communications on the West Coast, and Jennifer Price-Keith has been upped to president of television and events. All continue to report to chairman and CEO Dick Lippin at his strategic communications PR firm that specializes in entertainment, media and technology.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Criticizes 'Law & Order' and Dick Wolf for Unrealistic, Highly Favorable Portrayal of PoliceCBS' 'FBI' Franchise Scores Two-Year RenewalDick Wolf Launches International Format Distribution Division Additionally, Nazli Simno has been promoted...
geekwire.com
Amazon expands ‘s-team’ with addition of four executives to senior leadership group
Amazon has expanded its senior leadership team with four additional leaders, according to a message to employees from CEO Andy Jassy, shared publicly by the company Wednesday morning. Newly named to the s-team, or “Steam” as it’s known internally, are: Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music; Candi Castleberry, VP of...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
After CEO Shakeup, Driverless Trucking Firm Severs Key Deal
A joint development agreement to make autonomous trucks between TuSimple and Navistar has been severed amid a rocky stretch for the driverless technology maker. The two companies updated the markets on the status of their 2020 joint development agreement Monday, without offering an explanation for the change in plans. Although, the door was left open for the pair to continue collaborating down the line. “The decision to end the development agreement does not preclude the companies from working together in the future,” the duo said in a joint statement. Navistar makes commercial trucks under several brands, including International, and was originally expected to...
aircargonews.net
Dachser announces key air and sea management changes
Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Buyers Edge buys restaurant accounting company RASI
Buyers Edge Platform, a source of supply chain intelligence for restaurants, is buying a restaurant accounting company. It acquired RASI—short for Restaurant Accounting Services Inc.—for an undisclosed amount. It’s the 12th acquisition since 2016 and second this year for Buyers Edge, which owns a variety of brands related to supply chain, procurement and data designed to help restaurants make smarter purchases.
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
rv-pro.com
Grote Industries Expands in Apodaca, Mexico
Grote Industries has expanded its engineering design center and production facility in Apodaca, Mexico. The branch there is called Grote Industries de Mexico. In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. These improvements will increase efficiency, reduce costs and help Grote remain at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said.
Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition
Chicago-based Quantix announced Wednesday it would be reinforcing its geographic presence and building on its warehousing and trucking operations through its acquisition of Mid-States Packaging. Quantix, a leading chemical industry supply chain services company, said Mid-States full-service dry bulk transportation, warehousing, and export services would reinforce its position in the industry. Mid-States has 11 locations […] The post Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition appeared first on Transportation Today.
Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report
Multiple law firms specializing in shareholder rights are inviting affected investors to contact them after a regulatory filing raised concerns about the finances of Brookings-based Daktronics. Shares of the company tumbled after it announced Tuesday that it was postponing its earnings report and also rescheduling a conference call about the report to 10 a.m. Central […] The post Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Frasers Group sales and profits lift after acquisitions boost
Sports Direct parent firm Frasers Group has revealed a jump in sales and profits for the past six months after it was boosted by acquisitions, including the takeovers of Missguided and Studio Retail.Bosses said they believe there will be more takeover opportunities for the company over the next year as economic pressures bite for many firms.It came as the business, which is majority-owned by Mike Ashley, told shareholders that revenues increased by 12.7% to £2.64 billion over the six months to October 23.Meanwhile, the group revealed that pre-tax profits increased by 53% to £284.6 million over the period.It said the...
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Ernest Garcia III
24/7 Wall St.'s second candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Ernest Garcia III of Carvana.
