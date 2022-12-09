Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
KPLC TV
Care Help of Sulphur flips the script on Christmas gift giving
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Shopping for your parents can be a challenge no matter how old you are, but Care Help in Sulphur wanted to help make the whole family feel special by treating kids to a shopping spree to shop for their parents. For some it can be a...
KPLC TV
Westlake reigns in Christmas with parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over southwest Louisiana. Communities have their own special way to celebrate Christmas and in Westlake, it’s with their Christmas parade. Folks had the chance to line the street as they were entertained by floats,...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Lake Charles celebrating grand opening with fireworks display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This evening, Horseshoe Lake Charles will be displaying fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge over the lake as part of its opening day celebration. The U.S. Coast Guard will establish a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of the barge from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff
Seven teams competed Saturday in the annual Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff sponsored by the Lake Arthur High School Varsity Club. The cookoff kicked off the town’s holiday festivities which included live music, a parade, fireworks and more. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
Mary Elizabeth Hollingsworth
Mary Elizabeth Hollingsworth, 74, of Sulphur, passed on Dec. 10, 2022, in a local hospital. Mary enjoyed spending time with her Golden Girls, taking selfies, going camping and face book. She loved to shop, watch her grandkids sporting events, fishing, and eating crawfish with Andrew. Mary’s favorite pass times were watching CNN and Fox News, daily. She also enjoyed going to Vegas and looking good with her nails polished and her make-up on.
Lake Charles American Press
Harry Lee LeJeune
Harry Lee LeJeune, 88, of Sulphur, La., passed away at a local care facility. Harry was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in Iota, La., to Louis and Laura LeJeune. Harry was a farmer and he enjoyed working with his heavy equipment as he prepared the land for growing rice and soybeans. Then he had the joy of watching his crops grow and then prepared for the harvest. Being outdoors, doing a little fishing and spending quality time with friends and family brought joy to Harry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Lake Charles American Press
Exhibit of Hispanic culture to be on display at Historic City Hall
Arte Hispano will be coming to the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center from Friday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 4. This exhibition will bring a thoughtful and emblematic display of Hispanic culture to Southwest Louisiana. The exhibit was inspired by the powerful impact of “a prayerful...
KPLC TV
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Rum cake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No holiday table is complete without rum cake. This recipe is definitely a good one because it comes straight from my mama’s kitchen!. Cream the butter & sugar. Then add ½ cup of vegetable oil & 1/2 cup of milk. In a separate...
horseandrider.com
Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana
Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 12, 2022. Vivian Ann Taylor, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Charles Joseph Doyle, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5); theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; display of plates.
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found Friday morning not far from downtown Beaumont. The woman's body was reported to Beaumont Police at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Broadway St near the intersection of Broadway and Oakland St. according to police dispatch records.
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
St. Landry Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry class
The classes are taught by certified law enforcement trainers and proceeds from these classes are donated to local charities, officials say.
KPLC TV
Election Day: Dec. 10 results
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Dec. 10 general election. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Saturday results. Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes only have constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon
A tornado advisory has been issued for Southwest Louisiana to include Beauregard and Vernon Parishes until 10 p.m. tonight. Just after 2 p.m., officials with the National Weather Service issued the advisory and classified the severe weather threat as “extreme”, with an “extraordinary threat to life or property.”
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu’s rental assistance program to accept applications at end of each month
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department will begin taking applications again for its Emergency Rental Assistance (Program to help eligible residents with housing and rental expenses. The program helps eligible Calcasieu residents achieve housing stability during a time of economic distress by helping households with past-due housing...
