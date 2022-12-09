Harry Lee LeJeune, 88, of Sulphur, La., passed away at a local care facility. Harry was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in Iota, La., to Louis and Laura LeJeune. Harry was a farmer and he enjoyed working with his heavy equipment as he prepared the land for growing rice and soybeans. Then he had the joy of watching his crops grow and then prepared for the harvest. Being outdoors, doing a little fishing and spending quality time with friends and family brought joy to Harry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO