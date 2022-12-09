ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Westlake reigns in Christmas with parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over southwest Louisiana. Communities have their own special way to celebrate Christmas and in Westlake, it’s with their Christmas parade. Folks had the chance to line the street as they were entertained by floats,...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff

Seven teams competed Saturday in the annual Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff sponsored by the Lake Arthur High School Varsity Club. The cookoff kicked off the town’s holiday festivities which included live music, a parade, fireworks and more. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Mary Elizabeth Hollingsworth

Mary Elizabeth Hollingsworth, 74, of Sulphur, passed on Dec. 10, 2022, in a local hospital. Mary enjoyed spending time with her Golden Girls, taking selfies, going camping and face book. She loved to shop, watch her grandkids sporting events, fishing, and eating crawfish with Andrew. Mary’s favorite pass times were watching CNN and Fox News, daily. She also enjoyed going to Vegas and looking good with her nails polished and her make-up on.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Harry Lee LeJeune

Harry Lee LeJeune, 88, of Sulphur, La., passed away at a local care facility. Harry was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in Iota, La., to Louis and Laura LeJeune. Harry was a farmer and he enjoyed working with his heavy equipment as he prepared the land for growing rice and soybeans. Then he had the joy of watching his crops grow and then prepared for the harvest. Being outdoors, doing a little fishing and spending quality time with friends and family brought joy to Harry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Exhibit of Hispanic culture to be on display at Historic City Hall

Arte Hispano will be coming to the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center from Friday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 4. This exhibition will bring a thoughtful and emblematic display of Hispanic culture to Southwest Louisiana. The exhibit was inspired by the powerful impact of “a prayerful...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Rum cake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No holiday table is complete without rum cake. This recipe is definitely a good one because it comes straight from my mama’s kitchen!. Cream the butter & sugar. Then add ½ cup of vegetable oil & 1/2 cup of milk. In a separate...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
horseandrider.com

Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana

Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 12, 2022. Vivian Ann Taylor, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Charles Joseph Doyle, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5); theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; display of plates.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Election Day: Dec. 10 results

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Dec. 10 general election. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Saturday results. Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes only have constitutional amendments on the ballot.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon

A tornado advisory has been issued for Southwest Louisiana to include Beauregard and Vernon Parishes until 10 p.m. tonight. Just after 2 p.m., officials with the National Weather Service issued the advisory and classified the severe weather threat as “extreme”, with an “extraordinary threat to life or property.”
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu’s rental assistance program to accept applications at end of each month

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department will begin taking applications again for its Emergency Rental Assistance (Program to help eligible residents with housing and rental expenses. The program helps eligible Calcasieu residents achieve housing stability during a time of economic distress by helping households with past-due housing...

