Friends of Dewey Park Begin Fundraiser for Upgrades
Friends of Dewey Park is partnering with the City of Dewey and the Dewey Lions Club to redesign the city’s downtown park with the goal of creating a space that is accessible for all ages and abilities, as well as being appealing as a centerpoint of the downtown area. Located across from the Dewey Hotel Museum, the park is located on Don Tyler Avenue and has been used for a multitude of activities through the years but now it is showing its age and needs improvement.
Osage Co. New Vehicle and Annex Building Update
The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday in their weekly meetings and approved to sign a lease purchase agreement for a new truck, dump body and snowplow for District 2. The commissioners also received an update about the new courthouse annex. Osage Co. Clerk Robin Slack talks about the update and...
OKM Looks Ahead to 2023
OKM wrapped up 2022 with the St Nicholas Day celebration about a week ago and the organization is now planning for the June Festival to be held in about six months. Mikala Curless, Director of Development for OKM, said the St Nicholas Day was a success with all of the gifts bags selling out plus OKM’s ability to give 70 bags to children at Jane Phillips Elementary School in Bartlesville. She says 2023 will be full of activities as well and reminded everyone that OKM offers more than just the June Festival.
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Burglary and Personation
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm. According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the...
Dewey and OKU Postpone Games
The Dewey Bulldoggers and Oklahoma Union Cougars were supposed to tip off this Tuesday night from Dewey, but that did not happen. Due to a sickness outbreak with both schools, it was decided that it would be in everybody’s best interest to not play the games scheduled for tonight, December 13th.
Sapulpa High School Not Impacted by Drug Arrest in Parking Lot
Earlier this week, a routine traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sapulpa High School led to an arrest at around 9:30 am just after school had entered its day of activities but Superintendent Johnny Bixby praised the Sapulpa Police Department for handling the incident so that no student, parent, faculty of the school was involved or even knew it had occurred until after it was over. Bixby said that he learned of the traffic stop only after it was over and that showed the professionalism of the officers.
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Possession of Stolen Property
A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Sunday, December 11th on charges alleging possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. According to an affidavit, Bailey Cargile, when pulled overstated that she had permission to borrow. But a call by the BP officer to the owner of the vehicle deemed otherwise.
Truity Credit Union Foundation Presents Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation a Check for $1117,000
Truity Education Foundation began the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night with a check presentation of $117,000 to the BPS Foundation in support of the School Resource Officer positions and Junior Achievement. Blair Ellis with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation said $100,000 of the gift would...
Use Tax Approved at Washington County Commissioners' Meeting
The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular weekly meeting today and first up on the agenda was a resolution regarding a use tax collection. Commissioner Mike Bouvier introduced the resolution and then Commissioners Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle discussed what the tax will do. The primary impact is that the county now capture the internet taxes being collected at the state level.
Craig Wraps Up Nationals
Bartlesville swimmer Griffin Craig wrapped up a tremendous opportunity at Nationals over the weekend. Craig competed in three events in total, with two on Saturday. Craig took 68th in the 200 back stroke prelims. He took 85th during the 200 butterfly prelims. According to head coach Chad Englehart, this was...
PODCAST: CITY MATTERS 12-12-22
This week's CITY MATTERS was led by Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen with City Clerk Jason Muninger and IT Director Matt McCollough. City Clerk Jason Muninger announced that the city has once again set a record for sales tax collections for the month of December up over 7% over last year's collection and the city sits at just $884,000 which is over that they collected for the year at this time last year.
The Dewey Bulldoggers are 1-3 on the young season, with their lone win coming against Afton in the Adair tournament, 50-47. Their lost game was a loss to Ketchum 37-63. They are getting ready to take on an Oklahoma Union team that’s had a better go of it thus far in the season.
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Ed. Approves Feb.14, 2023 for Next School Bond Issue Election
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education approved a measure on Monday for the next school bond issue election for February 14, 2023. The vote was unanimously in favor. Superintendent Chuck McCauley stressed that passage of the bond issue would not increase the tax rate. Listed below are elements that...
Huskies Hoops Have Home Opener Against Hominy
Huskie hoops has a quick turn around after having four games in five days last week when PHS has its home opener against Hominy. The Huskies were in the Alva-NWOSU shootout over the weekend with the Lady’s coming home with third place and the boys lost in the third-place game.
