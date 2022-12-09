ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

What Are Moon Drop Grapes?

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

You’re probably familiar with typical table grapes like Concord, Thompson or the trendy cotton candy grapes, but did you know there are between 8,000 and 10,000 other varieties of the fruit around the world? One type botanically classified as Vitis vinifera is more commonly known as moon drop grapes, and you might want to try them if you get the opportunity.

Moon Drop Grapes Appearance and Flavor

Moon drop grapes are unique due to their shape and color. The medium-to-large grapes are about 1 1/2 inches long and have an elongated cylinder shape. The grapes’ skin is dark purple, sometimes appearing black, with a blue-gray bloom covering them and a distinctive dimple on one end.

The flesh of Moon Drop grapes is translucent purple-green. It is crisp and seedless with a firm consistency that allows the fruit to be snapped open using only your fingers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGD5A_0jd2VmFT00
Adobe

As for taste, moon drop grapes are sweeter than standard black grape varieties with a more intense grape flavor. In addition, the grapes contain tannins that provide a balanced sweet-tart flavor, and their consistent texture makes them more palatable for people with sensory issues.

Origin of Moon Drop Grapes

Jack Pandol, a third-generation table grape grower in Kern County, California, is the founder of The Grapery in Bakersfield, California. The grower experimented with different agricultural methods, hoping to produce better-tasting, hardier fruits for shipping and stocking. In 2004, Pandol hand-pollinated the offspring of an unnamed variety with Beitamouni grapes, a wild Middle Eastern variety that is naturally elongated, and moon drop grapes were born.

However, moon drop grapes are not genetically modified. Instead, the Grapery uses innovative breeding techniques for a unique but 100% natural result with no additives or infusions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnXKj_0jd2VmFT00
Adobe

Health Benefits of Moon Drop Grapes

Like other common grapes, moon drop grapes are a good source of dietary fiber and nitrogenous compounds such as proteins and amino acids. In addition, they contain beneficial minerals like iron, potassium, zinc, calcium and manganese and numerous vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B6 (pyridoxine) and B9 (folate).

Moon drop grapes are also an excellent source of phytonutrients such as phenols, polyphenols, anthocyanins, resveratrol and flavonoids. These plant-based nutrients can help protect against chronic diseases, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Finding and Enjoying Moon Drop Grapes

Unlike other familiar grape varieties, Moon Drop grapes are unavailable all year or in every store. In addition, because of their limited growing season, they are only available from mid-August to late October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAuFx_0jd2VmFT00
Adobe

Moon Drop grapes are only grown in the San Joaquin Valley in California and are only sold at select retailers in the U.S. and Canada under The Grapery brand. Since the Grapery holds a patent on the variety until at least June 2031, home gardens and other grape growers are currently unable to cultivate them.

If you’re lucky enough to spot them, look for grapes that are firm in bunches without many loose grapes, as this can signify that they have started to turn. Then, you can add them to a fruit salad, freeze them, roast them or snack on them straight out of your hand.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains

Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant Opening

By Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: El Paso Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
EL PASO, TX
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Popculture

Shredded Cheese Recalled

Lidl shoppers have been urged to check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar as part of an urgent recall. Plastic pieces may be present in the product, making it unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who return the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Greyson F

High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health Violations

A local restaurant didn't perform well on its health inspection.Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash. Even the highest-rated and reviewed restaurants can falter when it comes to their health inspection. Locations can look pristine and picture-perfect, and yet be hit with violation after violation. All of that is true with one particular Tucson restaurant, which has exceptional ratings across the board, including a perfect 5 on Yelp and 4.9 on Google. Even the best user reviews are not able to save a restaurant from less-than-desirable results when the health inspector stops by.
TUCSON, AZ
thepennyhoarder.com

How to Make Up to $180,000 a Year Selling Your Poop (If You Can Stomach It)

Every time you poop, you might be flushing money down the toilet. It’s true. Some medical companies will pay healthy donors for their stool. Depending on the company, the poop is then used for microbiome studies or in treatment of patients with Clostridium difficile, a bacterium that causes infections in the colon.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
Simplemost

Which Cities Have The Best Chance Of Seeing A White Christmas?

Many people say they’re dreaming of a white Christmas, but most locales in the U.S. will likely not have snow on Dec. 25. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, most major U.S. cities’ chances of seeing a white Christmas are well below 50%. NOAA considers a Christmas to be white if there is at least one inch of snow on the ground.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Pies Recalled, Could Contain Plastic Pieces

You may want to put down the pie as there's been a recall issued. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (the equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) is taking precautionary measures to recall three Asda in-store bakery Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic, making them hazardous to eat. The pies recalled are: Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies four pack date through Dec.13, Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 28, and Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 13. As a result of the pies being pulled, notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and give directions on what to do if they have them.
Simplemost

Simplemost

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy