The Independent

Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new video

A golden retriever that was abandoned while pregnant has been given a new home in time for Christmas. Amber was severely malnourished and bleeding from sarcoptic mange when she was found in a field in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.Once treated, she soon went into labour, with all eight puppies successfully delivered by emergency C-section. Because Amber was too weak to feed her pups, vets stepped up and fed the babies by hand to get them up to strength. This video shows Amber happily playing with her puppies before they all found new homes.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will helpPrincess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitGB News reporter says Lady Hussey was 'cancelled for one misspeak' in royal race row
Newsweek

'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring

The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
DogTime

Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years

One of the most difficult things a dog parent can go through is having their dog go missing. Sometimes, there’s a happy ending, with many parents being reunited with their canines before long. Other times, unfortunately, the pups may never be found. Dog mom Liz Eldridge had finally given up hope that her dog, Missie, […] The post Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Adorable Shih-Tzu's Reaction to Human Brother Coming Home Is Pure Love

There are a lot of excellent reasons to get your kid a dog. Having a childhood pet has been scientifically proven to increase emotional expression and control in children. Dogs inspire kids to exercise by walking the dog, to learn responsibility by having a dog to feed and clean up after, and by teaching them empathy and compassion towards other living things.
12tomatoes.com

Girl Gets Revenge On High School Bully While Dining At Red Robin

High school bullying is one of those things that may seem harmless in the moment but the mark that it leaves on people is a hard one to remove. You could be decades removed from high school and still shudder at the memories. If you are someone who has always wanted to get revenge on the people who bullied you way back when this video is sure to be appealing.
pethelpful.com

Rescuer's Patience with Severely Abused Horse Is So Incredibly Touching

Rescuing an animal can be a rewarding experience, but it can also be incredibly difficult. It takes a lot of patience and love to earn the trust of a dog, cat, or even a horse who has been through hard times. Luckily, rescuers like @annakkrolll are pros at patience. Anna...
DogTime

Missing Dog Befriends Fox for Survival

We’re all familiar with Disney’s aww-inducing animated classic (and its several spin-offs) the Fox and the Hound. While a sweet and charming story, such a friendship is highly unlikely in real life. Even with a hound uninterested in chasing, a typical fox wants nothing to do with domestic dogs.
Newsweek

Rescued Greyhound Delights Internet With Her Hilarious Sleeping Position

A dog named Belle has left the internet in stitches after footage of her sleeping in an "awkward" position on her owner's sofa went viral. The video, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the pooch's owner under the username Belle.the.roach, shows the greyhound sleeping upside down on the living room couch, with her paws in the air and face half covered by a pillow.
DogTime

Dog Gets Office Job To Ease Separation Anxiety

What do you do when your dog has separation anxiety? You put him to work. At least, that’s what one Canadian woman did when she found an office job for her 4-year-old Cocker Spaniel Poodle mix. Now Hiring Meg Maclean’s dog Sully was having a hard time when her family departed their house in Edmonton, […] The post Dog Gets Office Job To Ease Separation Anxiety appeared first on DogTime.
Newsweek

Dog Going Into 'Full Dolphin Mode' Over Barking Owner Delights Viewers

A hilarious video of a dog "barking back" at his owner has received over 5 million views on TikTok. Shared by user @lifewithkleekai on November 6, the clip shows owner Kieran barking at his dogs Copper and Skye, stitched together with footage of Copper's "response." Described as "full dolphin mode,"...

