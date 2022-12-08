Read full article on original website
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Rijksmuseum Authenticates Three Vermeer Paintings Ahead of Blockbuster Exhibition in 2023
Ahead of its blockbuster survey of Johannes Vermeer, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has authenticated three paintings with contested attributions, expanding the Dutch artist’s small oeuvre. The three additions include Girl with a Flute, which made headlines in November when the Rijksmuseum reversed a decision by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC to strip its authentication. In October, the curator of the National Gallery of Art, Marjorie Wieseman, said it was likely produced by “an associate of Vermeer—not by the Dutch artist himself, as was previously believed.” The announcement followed a long scientific and artistic analysis. The team of curators,...
Bernadette Mayer, Celebrated Poet Who Broke the Boundaries of Art-Making, Has Died at 77
Bernadette Mayer, a poet, publisher, and artist who wrote with a singular stream of consciousness, died on November 22 at the age of 77. Artforum first reported news of her death. Meyer’s prolific output challenged conventions, eschewing order for automatic expression and speaking bluntly on the experience of motherhood. She first gained critical acclaim for her durational experiment Memory, in which she paired one roll of film shot every day for a month in 1971 with voiceover narration. A central figure of the New York small-press community, she published a number of significant writers, earning praise because she had a keen eye...
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Packed Crowd and Special Guest at London Chassidus Kollel
A melava malka arranged by Merkaz Chassidus took place in the Beis Medrash of the Lubavitch Kollel. Rabbi Dovid Schlame flew in from Eretz Yisroel to speak for the occasion. This weekend, a Melave Malka arranged by Merkaz Chasidus took place in the Beis Medrash of the Lubavitch Kollel. Merkaz Chasidus has an evening Kollel every weeknight, a variety of Shiurim every weekend, and Farbrengens with guest speakers for yomei depagra.
Adriano Pedrosa, Curator Behind Celebrated ‘Afro-Atlantic Histories’ Show, Wins $25,000 Prize
Adriano Pedrosa, the curator behind an acclaimed series of exhibitions that’s been credited with dramatically expanding art history, has won a $25,000 award given out by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies. He is the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, which has gone to an array of well-regarded curators, from Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev to Okwui Enwezor. He is one of the few Latin American curators to have ever won the award. Pedrosa is the artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, where he has initiated the “Histórias” series, whose aim is to think through under-recognized...
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: RIP to the Last of the Truly Great Magazine Covers
Starting in 1992, Rodrigo Sanchez was the head of design for the Sunday magazine of the newspaper El Mundo (Madrid), then from 1996 to 2022—26 years—he also assumed responsibility for Metropoli. Since then he combined that job with the art direction of the magazine realm of the publishing company Unidad Editorial, and for the last 10 years, the art direction of the daily newspaper El Mundo. Now he is looking for his “own independent path.”
A New Bar in London Is Set to Help You Live Out Your Gilded Age Dreams
It's even home to Liberace's legendary mirrored piano.
Chevra Kadisha Turned Heads in 770 on Friday
The sounds of a group singing ‘Avinu Malkeinu’ and the sight of the Torah being read on what seemed to be a regular Friday turned many a head in the main shul in 770. The sounds of a group singing ‘Avinu Malkeinu’ and the sight of the Torah being read on what seemed to be a regular Friday turned many a head in the main shul in 770.
Deeda Blair Debuts Her New Rizzoli Tome With a Luncheon at Christie’s
There was no mistaking Deeda Blair when she strode into Christie’s Auction House last Thursday afternoon. With her signature coiffe perfectly, well, coiffed, and donning a tweed skirt suit, she appeared the epitome of the sort of uptown glamour synonymous with her legacy as a bona fide swan. These days, her social calendar remains as demanding as ever as she continues to master the art of hosting, and on this particular afternoon, guests were treated to the debut of her new Rizzoli tome, Deeda Blair: Food, Flowers, and Fantasy, in which her hosting prowess shines.
Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin review – addictive short stories
Samanta Schweblin is one of a generation of South American female writers whose willingness to experiment with language, content and form has made them some of the most interesting and necessarily provocative voices in literature today (other names include Fernanda Melchor, Maria Gainza, Ariana Harwicz and Pola Oloixarac). While their predominantly male forebears staked out the territory of magic realism, these newer writers have arguably shown themselves to be even more innovative, utilising elements of autofiction, reportage and literary postmodernism in their quest to create a literature that offers a uniquely critical perspective on our times.
Patti Smith's photography book is a moving window into her world
Punk rocker and feminist icon Patti Smith has released a new book featuring images acting as mini windows into her world
Nobuyoshi Araki Unveils ‘Monstrous Paradise’ Exhibition in Madrid
Showing until December 14, 2022. Teaming up with the European Cultural Centre (ECC-Spain), Photential has unveiled Nobuyoshi Araki’s Monstrous Paradise exhibition at ESPACIO 2, a dedicated art and design space in Madrid by Ricardo de La Torre. The Japanese photographer and contemporary artist, who goes by the name of...
Vermeer’s Secrets at the National Gallery of Art
I always enjoyed teaching Vermeer in the art survey courses I taught for many years. Although not a specialist in this area of art history, and perhaps because of that, I felt free to wax heartily on the delicacy of his vision, on how different he was from his peers in the Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century—not only in the way he presented his genre subjects, but specifically in his technique. I always spoke about the extraordinary finesse of his luminous surfaces, and his achievement in the small number of surviving works of an expressive eloquence, of what might be called a visual poetry unmatched by his contemporaries.
Authentic Yud Tes Kislev Experience – Accessible as Ever
All Yud Tes Kislev Farbrengens from the first 2 decades of the Rebbe’s Nesius and some from later decades have been restored, for a total of 18 restored Yud Tes Kislev Farbrengens. In an office 2 floors above Eastern Parkway, a carefully maintained reel-to-reel machine hums gently as hours...
