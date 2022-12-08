—∞— A fun and educational entrepreneurship book for kids ages 5-10. Mia and Tiago are trying to win a trip to outer space! But they need a great idea…and where in the world are they supposed to find one of those? With sage advice from Edison Eagle, Mia and Tiago realize that great ideas often come from starting with what you have – who you are, what you know, and whom you know.

5 DAYS AGO