EDITORIAL: Considering the Town’s Short-Term Rental Fee Study, Part Six
The study by Root Policy Research presented at the Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting last Tuesday — “Short-Term Rental Fee Study” — is making its way around town, digitally and by word of mouth, especially (I presume) among the STR owners who will likely be paying higher fees at some point in the near future, and especially (I presume) among the real estate agents who made a good deal of money over the past two years selling residential homes to investors willing to convert the homes into mini-motels.
LETTER: Simple Solutions Won’t Solve the STR Problem
Would imposing a 9% Lodgers Tax on STRs and “Village at Wolf Creek” be a “Good Idea” — if that were the only step taken to address the problem?. Imposing a 9% Lodgers Tax in Archuleta County — as Steamboat Springs is now doing — does not address the “crowding-out effect” that STRs have on homes traditionally owned by single-family residents who work in town, and raise their families in town.
