The study by Root Policy Research presented at the Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting last Tuesday — “Short-Term Rental Fee Study” — is making its way around town, digitally and by word of mouth, especially (I presume) among the STR owners who will likely be paying higher fees at some point in the near future, and especially (I presume) among the real estate agents who made a good deal of money over the past two years selling residential homes to investors willing to convert the homes into mini-motels.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO