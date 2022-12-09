Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Free Hartlepool clothes bank offering relief to families
A clothes bank where families can get free clothing has helped 1,500 children since it started three months ago. Rachael Liddle and Natalie Frankland initially set up Hartlepool Re-Loved Clothing to help families finding it hard to pay for school uniforms. They have now expanded to offer free donated clothes...
Stories of Hope: Student learns at after-school program while mom learns English
My name is Mariana Bueno, I am 8 years old, and I go to Pierson Elementary. I have been coming to KidsZone since VPK and my mom comes, too, she is learning English. My favorite thing about KidsZone is we learn and we get to celebrate holidays together. I have friends and we...
foodgressing.com
Natural Grocers Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser and Food Drive
Natural Grocers, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announces an in-store holiday fundraiser for its established food bank partners, through December 31, 2022. This campaign is in addition to the company’s ongoing “Bring Your Own Bag” program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank...
Comments / 0