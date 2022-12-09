Read full article on original website
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
Shreveport Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Decades in Prison
A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction in Caddo District Court. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99...
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
Shreveport Man Found Guilty for Waving Gun During Road Rage Incident
A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another driver after a parking lot incident last spring was convicted in Caddo District Court of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty by the unanimous vote of the three-man, three-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway...
How Cheap Is Gas Today in Shreveport Bossier?
As I was out an about over the weekend, there was a lot of talk about gas prices. And this time, it was not about how high the prices are. In fact, people were telling me where I could get great prices for gas. A few people told me about...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Armed Robbery With a Tree-Branch
Shreveport Police Tactical Robbery Unit Investigators have jailed a man believed to be responsible for a violent robbery. On December 6th, 2022, at 8:20a.m. Shreveport Police Patrol units responded to store in the 600 block of East 70th street. Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple lacerations to his hands and arms.
Shreveport Man Who Attacked Coworker with Hammer Faces Additional Charges
Three men were arrested back on September 15th after Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive about a battery. Deputies discovered a victim had been attacked and struck in the back of the head with a hammer several times.
Shreveport Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Weapons Charges
A felon convicted earlier this year of numerous weapons charges pleaded guilty Thursday, November 30, 2022 to being a multiple offender and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Issac Denzel Watson of Caddo Parish, who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister's...
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
Shreveport Schools Closing Due to Severe Weather Threat
As the threat for severe weather increases in our area for this afternoon, school officials are making arrangements to send students home early. Caddo Parish officials told KEEL News all Caddo Parish elementary schools will be let out at noon today, Middle School children will be released at 12:30, and high-schools will be let out at 1P.
Who Are the Top 3 Students in Shreveport Schools?
It's that time of year. We take a minute to honor some of our area's best and brightest students. You will often see things in the news and in social media about silly or even criminal things young people do these days. But we wanted to highlight some students for the great work they do every day.
Shreveport Mail Thief Identified by Police
On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
Who Will Be Shreveport’s New Mayor?
Shreveport will have a new Mayor on December 31. In the election on Saturday, Republican Tom Arceneaux beat Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver to win the seat. Republican Tom Arceneaux got 20,800 votes or 56.41% to 16,074 votes for Tarver or 43.59%. That's a total of 36,874 total votes. In...
Santa Bringing Your Kid a Gun? Caddo Sheriff Has Class For Them
Owning a gun brings on a whole new level of responsibility. Course, the rash of gun violence we've seen in Shreveport the past couple of years would present a really good argument to that statement. So, let me rephrase, "responsible gun ownership", requires respect of the firearm, respect of its...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Man Arrested in Shreveport Wins Award Against Hertz Rental Cars
Hertz Rental Car Company is settling a massive lawsuit to the tune of nearly $170 million dollars. This dispute centers on claims from customers who say they were wrongly accused of stealing a Hertz rental car. More than 300 customers filed complaints. More than 300 claims were filed against the...
