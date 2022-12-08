ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, WY

Laramie County School District#2 Schools Closed Today

Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed today due to a blizzard. The district posted this announcement this morning:. ""Due to the blizzard conditions that have begun and are expected throughout the district today, LCSD#2 will transition to a virtual day today. No buses will run and no classes will be held in the buildings."
