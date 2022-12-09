Read full article on original website
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim's dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
LSP: Missing child advisory canceled for Shreveport teen
Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen.
Shreveport Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Decades in Prison
A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction in Caddo District Court. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99...
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
KTBS
Shreveport men sought in separate crimes of rape, domestic violence
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued arrest warrants for two men wanted in separate crimes of rape and domestic violence. Shamichael Sabbath, 24, is wanted for aggravated battery, battery of a dating partner with serious bodily injury and battery of a dating partner with child endangerment. Police say Sabbath...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport on Monday. The crash happened close to Greenwood Spring Ridge Road on Louisiana Highway 169 at around 7 a.m. When it crossed the center line and entered the opposing lane, a Chevrolet Tahoe was moving west.
KSLA
Sheriff: Child dead, mother missing after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A child is dead, her mother is missing, another person is hurt and multiple homes are destroyed in the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman killed in head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another person southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning. Deputies say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line at the Hwy 169 intersection. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.
KTBS
Standoff scene cleared after more than 12 hours; SPD searches for suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for a suspect in what they describe as a violent domestic incident that led to a 12-hour standoff Sunday night into Monday morning. O.B. Washington, 28, is wanted on multiple charges related to the standoff in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Police...
KNOE TV8
2 people missing, another person hurt after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A woman and her daughter are missing, another person is hurt and multiple homes are destroyed in the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13. Manufactured/mobile homes were destroyed on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove
KTBS
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
KTBS
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
wbrz.com
Missing 14-year-old last seen in Shreveport found safe Tuesday morning
SHREVEPORT - State police issued a missing child advisory for a teenager last seen in Caddo Parish Sunday. Troopers are searching for Fairchild Scarbrough who is approximately 6'1" and 165 pounds. He was last seen possibly riding a blue bike around Yukon Drive in Shreveport. Troopers say he has a mental health condition that may impair his judgment.
KTBS
2 reported missing, 1 hurt in south Caddo as storms blow through ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecasted, a line of storms pushed into the ArkLaTex Tuesday, bringing with it a string of watches and warnings. At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City area was under a tornado warning with two confirmed tornadoes southwest of the city. In southwest Caddo Parish, two people are...
Skeletal remains found in Panola County identified as missing woman from 2019
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, that skeletal remains found by a work crew in July have been identified as a woman who has been missing since 2019. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were identified as Lauren Elizabeth Thompson who went missing from the Rock Hill community […]
Shreveport Man Found Guilty for Waving Gun During Road Rage Incident
A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another driver after a parking lot incident last spring was convicted in Caddo District Court of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty by the unanimous vote of the three-man, three-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway...
KSLA
Shreveport man facing over 200 years in prison for 2020 armed robberies
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing more than 200 years in prison after committing two armed robberies and leading police on a high-speed chase. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99 years on each armed robbery conviction. Due to conviction as a felon in possession of a firearm, he faces an additional term of at least five years and up to 20 years. The sentences would be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The weapons possession charge also has a fine of at least $1,000 and up to $5,000. He will face District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. on Jan. 18, 2023.
51-Year-Old Paul Born Killed In A Fatal Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Webster Parish. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US Highway 371, just north of LA Highway 531.
