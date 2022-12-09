ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog

A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
MAGNOLIA, AR
K945

Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)

(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport men sought in separate crimes of rape, domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued arrest warrants for two men wanted in separate crimes of rape and domestic violence. Shamichael Sabbath, 24, is wanted for aggravated battery, battery of a dating partner with serious bodily injury and battery of a dating partner with child endangerment. Police say Sabbath...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman killed in head-on crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another person southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning. Deputies say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line at the Hwy 169 intersection. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Missing 14-year-old last seen in Shreveport found safe Tuesday morning

SHREVEPORT - State police issued a missing child advisory for a teenager last seen in Caddo Parish Sunday. Troopers are searching for Fairchild Scarbrough who is approximately 6'1" and 165 pounds. He was last seen possibly riding a blue bike around Yukon Drive in Shreveport. Troopers say he has a mental health condition that may impair his judgment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man facing over 200 years in prison for 2020 armed robberies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing more than 200 years in prison after committing two armed robberies and leading police on a high-speed chase. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99 years on each armed robbery conviction. Due to conviction as a felon in possession of a firearm, he faces an additional term of at least five years and up to 20 years. The sentences would be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The weapons possession charge also has a fine of at least $1,000 and up to $5,000. He will face District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. on Jan. 18, 2023.
SHREVEPORT, LA
