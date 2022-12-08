ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours

Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix

November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Judas Priest Manager Says K.K. Downing Missed Chance to Reconnect

Manager Jayne Andrews wonders why K.K. Downing didn't reconnect after being invited to join Judas Priest's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction performance last month. Downing acrimoniously quit in 2011, accusing Andrews of poor management practices, among more general criticisms of the band setup. He's since made other disparaging comments about his former colleagues.
Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and More

As the final part of 2022 comes to a close with the holidays right around the corner, the usual onslaught of box sets, reissues, archive recordings and general gift-giving options are now available. The mix is a typical one of expanded classic LPs, rarities pulled from the vaults, remastered reissues...
The Smile Announces Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival

The Smile will release a new live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, as a digital-only release on Dec. 14. The seven-track album includes songs from the band's debut LP, A Light for Attracting Attention, that were recorded live at the legendary annual festival held in Switzerland. Since its 1967 inception, the event has regularly drawn some of the biggest names in music, but this isn't the first time the Smile's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have performed at the festival. In 2003 they appeared with their other band Radiohead for a 24-song set.
Rage Against the Machine Bassist Reveals Cancer Battle

Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford is battling prostate cancer. "I've been dealing with some pretty serious shit," the 54-year-old musician told Spin. "Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer." The sculpted, high-octane Commerford said...
How the Beatles Inspired New ‘Satanic Panic’ Conspiracy Theories

There's a widely circulating new conspiracy theory involving the Beatles, and it connects back to an old one in which Paul McCartney prematurely died and was replaced in the lineup. This so-called “Satanic panic” comes courtesy of QAnon, the group best known for claiming Donald Trump is fighting a secret...
A New Randy Rhoads Guitar Pedal Is Coming in 2023

Yesterday (Dec. 6) would've been the late, great Randy Rhoads' 66th birthday, and to commemorate his legacy, his family teamed up with Dunlop for a brand new guitar pedal that's coming in 2023. The news of the new pedal, which has been named the Randy Rhoads Distortion Plus, came from...
