Paul McCartney Recalls Becoming Emotional While Performing With The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney doesn’t often becoming emotional while performing but he did break down while performing a song with Brian Wilson
Jimmy Page ‘Had to Scream’ to Make His Point While Recording Led Zeppelin’s ‘You Shook Me’
Jimmy Page had to scream to get his way while recording a song on 'Led Zeppelin I,' but he made his point loud and clear.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022. In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned...
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Mick Jagger Had a ‘Spoilt Attitude’ and Said the ‘Most Absurd, Stupid Things’ After Bill Wyman Left the Rolling Stones, According to the Bassist
With 60 years of albums, tours, and personnel changes behind them, The Rolling Stones have said many things, some of which were ludicrous.
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ by the Beatles
Christine McVie included 'Roll Over Beethoven' by the Beatles among her favorite songs. Here's what we know about this Fleetwood Mac member.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More
Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023. The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI. Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ,...
Why George Harrison Didn’t Like Paul McCartney’s Music Following The Beatles
George Harrison and Paul McCartney remained friends after The Beatles, but Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of his former bandmate’s music
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Said 1 Classic Movie Scene Is Based on the Band
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant said one famous movie scene came from one of the band’s concert mishaps.
Judas Priest Manager Says K.K. Downing Missed Chance to Reconnect
Manager Jayne Andrews wonders why K.K. Downing didn't reconnect after being invited to join Judas Priest's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction performance last month. Downing acrimoniously quit in 2011, accusing Andrews of poor management practices, among more general criticisms of the band setup. He's since made other disparaging comments about his former colleagues.
Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and More
As the final part of 2022 comes to a close with the holidays right around the corner, the usual onslaught of box sets, reissues, archive recordings and general gift-giving options are now available. The mix is a typical one of expanded classic LPs, rarities pulled from the vaults, remastered reissues...
The Smile Announces Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival
The Smile will release a new live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, as a digital-only release on Dec. 14. The seven-track album includes songs from the band's debut LP, A Light for Attracting Attention, that were recorded live at the legendary annual festival held in Switzerland. Since its 1967 inception, the event has regularly drawn some of the biggest names in music, but this isn't the first time the Smile's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have performed at the festival. In 2003 they appeared with their other band Radiohead for a 24-song set.
Former Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman Survived on Rations in Wartime London and Lived Without Electricity and Heat Until Adulthood
Bill Wyman, former Rolling Stones bassist, started his life in poverty, surviving on rations and living without heat or electricity in wartime London.
Rage Against the Machine Bassist Reveals Cancer Battle
Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford is battling prostate cancer. "I've been dealing with some pretty serious shit," the 54-year-old musician told Spin. "Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer." The sculpted, high-octane Commerford said...
How the Beatles Inspired New ‘Satanic Panic’ Conspiracy Theories
There's a widely circulating new conspiracy theory involving the Beatles, and it connects back to an old one in which Paul McCartney prematurely died and was replaced in the lineup. This so-called “Satanic panic” comes courtesy of QAnon, the group best known for claiming Donald Trump is fighting a secret...
A New Randy Rhoads Guitar Pedal Is Coming in 2023
Yesterday (Dec. 6) would've been the late, great Randy Rhoads' 66th birthday, and to commemorate his legacy, his family teamed up with Dunlop for a brand new guitar pedal that's coming in 2023. The news of the new pedal, which has been named the Randy Rhoads Distortion Plus, came from...
