ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Blizzard conditions cause mass road closures in eastern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Blizzard conditions with blowing snow have led to a mess on the roads on the eastern plains of Colorado. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Sterling said Tuesday morning that there were no open roads in northeast Colorado. Drivers are asked to not drive around road closed gates or signs.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How Colorado ranchers prepare for a blizzard

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — When blizzard warnings hit the Eastern Plains, ranchers like Matt Kalous know what to do. Every big snowstorm could pose a risk to his cattle. "It’s not something you start preparing for the day before," he said. "It’s something you start planning for and making preparations for a week before."
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

CDPHE urges Coloradans to get flu shot before holiday gatherings

DENVER — As holiday gatherings approach, state health officials are urging Coloradans to get a flu shot as they say respiratory illnesses, like influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, continue to circulate in communities statewide. According to a release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), current influenza...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Security guard vehicle shot by unknown person in Mountain View

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police are looking for two suspects who shot at a security guard on Tuesday morning. According to the Mountain View Police Department, at 2:55 a.m. they were called to the 5200 block of W. 44th Avenue for a shooting. When police arrived, they met with a security guard who said that two people in a dark-colored Kia Sportage fired four shots at his vehicle.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

After recount, Boebert officially defeats Frisch in CO-3 race

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) has officially won a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. After a recount, the Secretary of State's office confirmed Boebert defeated Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by 546 votes in Colorado 3rd Congressional District. > The video above is about how...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Starting Jan. 1, we’ll all be paying for plastic shopping bags

DENVER — A new Colorado law will require everyone to pay ten cents to use a single-use plastic or paper bag at the store starting in 2023. The state law mimics ordinances in cities throughout the state that already require the fee for bags. The new law will allow municipalities with an existing law to charge more for bags if the fees are already higher.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Coloradan among Swift fans suing Ticketmaster

COLORADO, USA — Two hundred additional people are expected to join a lawsuit taking on Ticketmaster, according to Kinder Law PLLC, the law firm behind the suit. The lawsuit stems from the Taylor Swift ticket sales that left thousands of fans upset over the process, including Coloradan Joe Akmakjian.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy