Blizzard conditions cause mass road closures in eastern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Blizzard conditions with blowing snow have led to a mess on the roads on the eastern plains of Colorado. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Sterling said Tuesday morning that there were no open roads in northeast Colorado. Drivers are asked to not drive around road closed gates or signs.
Blizzard conditions on the eastern plains leave truckers stranded, with no other options
Every major road in the entirety of northeastern Colorado was closed Tuesday. It hardly snowed in Denver, but the blizzard out east shut everything down. As the roads stayed closed, truck drivers had no choice but to stay at truck stops and wait for the interstates to reopen. "Sitting here,...
How Colorado ranchers prepare for a blizzard
FORT MORGAN, Colo. — When blizzard warnings hit the Eastern Plains, ranchers like Matt Kalous know what to do. Every big snowstorm could pose a risk to his cattle. "It’s not something you start preparing for the day before," he said. "It’s something you start planning for and making preparations for a week before."
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
CDPHE urges Coloradans to get flu shot before holiday gatherings
DENVER — As holiday gatherings approach, state health officials are urging Coloradans to get a flu shot as they say respiratory illnesses, like influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, continue to circulate in communities statewide. According to a release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), current influenza...
Security guard vehicle shot by unknown person in Mountain View
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police are looking for two suspects who shot at a security guard on Tuesday morning. According to the Mountain View Police Department, at 2:55 a.m. they were called to the 5200 block of W. 44th Avenue for a shooting. When police arrived, they met with a security guard who said that two people in a dark-colored Kia Sportage fired four shots at his vehicle.
After recount, Boebert officially defeats Frisch in CO-3 race
DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) has officially won a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. After a recount, the Secretary of State's office confirmed Boebert defeated Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by 546 votes in Colorado 3rd Congressional District. > The video above is about how...
Starting Jan. 1, we’ll all be paying for plastic shopping bags
DENVER — A new Colorado law will require everyone to pay ten cents to use a single-use plastic or paper bag at the store starting in 2023. The state law mimics ordinances in cities throughout the state that already require the fee for bags. The new law will allow municipalities with an existing law to charge more for bags if the fees are already higher.
'Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour': Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top bring tour to Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced a co-headlining tour in 2023. The "Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" will visit outdoor venues across the United States beginning July 21 in West Palm Beach. The tour includes a stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Monday, Aug....
Colorado mom calls 18 pharmacies trying to find amoxicillin
FIRESTONE, Colo. — It's been a tough few weeks in the Schott household. “It started with the baby. Then I got it,” said Aselyn Schott, mother of two daughters. Her youngest, four-year-old Zayla, has been sick. “She just had a runny nose, a cough, a fever, a headache...
A lack of counselors in rural schools leads to a push to train teachers in youth mental health first aid
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — There aren’t enough school counselors to help every student who could use their guidance. The problem is even worse around Colorado’s rural districts. That’s why there’s a new push to train people like teachers and school staff to respond to mental health emergencies.
9NEWS movie bracket to determine the best Christmas movie ever
COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas movie season — and we need your help. The 9NEWS audience will once again help us determine the best Christmas movie in the 5th annual Christmas flick fight. The bracket-style competition features 64-holiday movies...
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. team for Colorado amphitheater concert
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are planning many big nights in 2023. The rock bands will head for "The Big Night Out Tour," a massive summer concert tour. The tour will visit concert venues across the United States, including a Colorado stop at Fiddler's Green...
Coloradan among Swift fans suing Ticketmaster
COLORADO, USA — Two hundred additional people are expected to join a lawsuit taking on Ticketmaster, according to Kinder Law PLLC, the law firm behind the suit. The lawsuit stems from the Taylor Swift ticket sales that left thousands of fans upset over the process, including Coloradan Joe Akmakjian.
Coloradans invited by White House to witness signing of Respect for Marriage Act
WASHINGTON — History was made at the White House on Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. Many LGBTQ+ advocates were in attendance, including Out Boulder's Executive Director Mardi Moore. Moore has been fighting for LGBTQ+ rights for decades and received an invite...
