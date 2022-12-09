Read full article on original website
Lauren Casteel receives 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: Lauren Casteel, the first person in Colorado to have led three charitable foundations, is the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award. The honor, bestowed at a reception held Dec. 6 in the Grand Hyatt Pinnacle Club, is inspired by the Greek goddess of war known for her strength and wisdom, and recognizes the recipient’s professional accomplishments and deep commitment to women and girls.
Aurora mayor condemns transportation of the homeless to other cities
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is calling on the state legislature to change Colorado law so that local governments cannot ship homeless individuals to another jurisdiction without that community's permission. The request comes amid frustration with Douglas County after it was learned the county has provided transportation for the homeless to other locations.
On teaching race and history, Americans aren't as polarized as national media narrative posits
The pitched battle that erupted in Douglas County's school district over the teaching of race and history encapsulates the sense of polarization that engulfed America over the last years. Or least that's the prevailing narrative. But a new study by a group that seeks to understand the forces driving polarization...
Denver schools investigated former principal over $175K in purchases, then promoted her
A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Gazette and interviews.
Denver City Council to approve $8 million in airport related contracts
The Denver City Council has 34 resolutions on its agenda ahead of today's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are 13 bills being introduced from various committees and 11 that are on final consideration. There is one public hearing. Here's a list of the major happenings during council today:. Contracts and...
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
Xcel's natural gas line upgrade in Denver Highlands area can proceed despite objections
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission dismissed objections to a proposed $27 million project to install larger natural gas main lines in Denver's Highlands neighborhood, giving Xcel Energy permission to install some 8,000 feet of new, 12-inch gas pipe there. Xcel officials proposed the project to address problematic areas of the...
Jeffco prosecutors did not have enough evidence to convict man, appeals court rules
Colorado's second-highest court overturned a man's conviction for sex crimes against a child, determining last week that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove his guilt. James C. Johnson disputed at trial and on appeal that he was even the person who pulled a pickup truck alongside a 10-year-old...
