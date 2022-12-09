ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lauren Casteel receives 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award | NONPROFIT REGISTER

News: Lauren Casteel, the first person in Colorado to have led three charitable foundations, is the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award. The honor, bestowed at a reception held Dec. 6 in the Grand Hyatt Pinnacle Club, is inspired by the Greek goddess of war known for her strength and wisdom, and recognizes the recipient’s professional accomplishments and deep commitment to women and girls.
Aurora mayor condemns transportation of the homeless to other cities

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is calling on the state legislature to change Colorado law so that local governments cannot ship homeless individuals to another jurisdiction without that community's permission. The request comes amid frustration with Douglas County after it was learned the county has provided transportation for the homeless to other locations.
Denver schools investigated former principal over $175K in purchases, then promoted her

A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Gazette and interviews.
Denver City Council to approve $8 million in airport related contracts

The Denver City Council has 34 resolutions on its agenda ahead of today's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are 13 bills being introduced from various committees and 11 that are on final consideration. There is one public hearing. Here's a list of the major happenings during council today:. Contracts and...
