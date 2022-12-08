Read full article on original website
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports. Leach, who was in his third year at Mississippi State...
SB Live/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings
Montverde Academy is back on top of the Power 25 basketball rankings in Week 3.
Eagles shut down Cardinals 32-15
The Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles played some tough defense against the Fall Branch Cardinals Thursday night, holding the visitors to only 2 two points in the fourth quarter and 15 for the game. The Eagles took an early lead with Bryson Russell scoring five points in the first quarter. The Cardinals scored their first basket with 20 seconds remaining in the quarter and the Eagles led 7-2. In the second...
Dowell Loggains hired as South Carolina’s new offensive coordinator
Shane Beamer has his replacement for Marcus Satterfield.
