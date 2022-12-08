The Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles played some tough defense against the Fall Branch Cardinals Thursday night, holding the visitors to only 2 two points in the fourth quarter and 15 for the game. The Eagles took an early lead with Bryson Russell scoring five points in the first quarter. The Cardinals scored their first basket with 20 seconds remaining in the quarter and the Eagles led 7-2. In the second...

SURGOINSVILLE, TN ・ 12 MINUTES AGO