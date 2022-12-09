Read full article on original website
60-year-old incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Another incarcerated individual has died at Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Guy Jeffery Baker, a 60-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a dorm inside the prison early on Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead 13 minutes later.
Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has equipped every correctional officer in the Walker County Jail with Naloxone (Narcan) and a holster to fit each duty belt. Sheriff Nick Smith obtained the drug Naloxone so that each officer is prepared to act in the event...
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
Threat Draws Massive Police Presence to Hillcrest High School Tuesday
A huge number of law enforcement officers are at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School Tuesday morning responding to a possible threat on campus. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies, Tuscaloosa Police officers, State Troopers, Moundville Police and more are on the scene at the school, which is on lockdown as police clear the building.
Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
Train conductor killed in Bessemer accident
BESSEMER, Ala. — Police in Bessemer are investigating after a Norfolk Southern train conductor trainee was killed early Tuesday morning. A large pole or rod pierced through the front of the train around 1 a.m., killing the conductor, according to police. The man was later identified as Walter James...
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a railway accident in Bessemer, according to officials. It happened just before 1 a.m. on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walter James Griffin, III of Hueytown. He was 43.
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
New charges for man accused in attempted murder of Moody police officer
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Court records indicate that authorities believe 40-year-old Brian Keith Beasley, the man accused of trying to hit a Moody police officer, had his child in the car with him last week. Beasley was already charged with attempted murder of a police officer. He’s now charged...
Escaped Tuscaloosa County Jail inmate found hiding under a house, back in custody
An inmate has been recaptured after he escaped from custody early Friday in Tuscaloosa County. Quinn Martel Don Rogers, 23, is an inmate worker at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He was jailed on charges of first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. Authorities said he walked off from the loading...
Birmingham police chief: ‘Foolish’ to bring 5-year-old to street race where 16 were injured
The investigation is ongoing into a horrific exhibition driving crash that police now say injured a total of 16 people. Initially nine people were in critical condition but as of Monday, only two victims remain critical, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. A 5-year-old boy was among those injured.
Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
Army veteran shot while confronting suspected thieves in Birmingham’s Forest Park
An Army veteran was shot Sunday morning when he tried to stop what he believes was a car burglary in progress outside his Forest Park home. It was just after 4:10 a.m. when 32-year-old Ethan Lann walked out of his home at The Windsor Apartments to go to his Jeep to go to work.
Former UAB football player apologizes, pleads guilty in nurse practioner’s police chase death: ‘I will pray for you,’ twin sister says
It was a moment of remorse, mercy, forgiveness, and tears in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday morning. The man charged in the Vestavia Hills police chase that ended with a crash that killed a Homewood woman pleaded guilty to her death and offered a public apology to her family. Jordan...
Alabama doctor allegedly lifted patient’s drape, inappropriately touched hospital employee
An Alabaster doctor’s medical license has been suspended for “unprofessional conduct” after allegations surfaced that he had inappropriately touched a hospital employee on one occasion and inappropriately lifted the drape of a patient on another.
Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
