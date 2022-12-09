ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

60-year-old incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility

Another incarcerated individual has died at Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Guy Jeffery Baker, a 60-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a dorm inside the prison early on Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead 13 minutes later.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has equipped every correctional officer in the Walker County Jail with Naloxone (Narcan) and a holster to fit each duty belt. Sheriff Nick Smith obtained the drug Naloxone so that each officer is prepared to act in the event...
AL.com

Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Train conductor killed in Bessemer accident

BESSEMER, Ala. — Police in Bessemer are investigating after a Norfolk Southern train conductor trainee was killed early Tuesday morning. A large pole or rod pierced through the front of the train around 1 a.m., killing the conductor, according to police. The man was later identified as Walter James...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
wbrc.com

Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
HOMEWOOD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

New charges for man accused in attempted murder of Moody police officer

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Court records indicate that authorities believe 40-year-old Brian Keith Beasley, the man accused of trying to hit a Moody police officer, had his child in the car with him last week. Beasley was already charged with attempted murder of a police officer. He’s now charged...
MOODY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham

On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy