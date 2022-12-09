ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

According to statistics, roughly 52.7% of people live in urban areas. Since these areas mostly consist of apartments, many people have to deal with at least two sets of neighbors. This makes it difficult to get a dog in an apartment. But not all dogs are noisy! This line helps most people living in an apartment adopt a dog – or, in other words, fulfill their dream.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a dog trainer who is also an anxious pet parent, having a GPS tracker attached to my dog’s collar has been one of the best things I’ve ever done to manage my anxiety. My dog is the center of my world, and one of my biggest fears is that she could get lost. Even though I’m very careful, knowing I can open an app on my phone and instantly know exactly where my dog is gives me so much peace of mind.
Can you use dog flea control on a cat? The short answer is no. It is not recommended to use any product labeled for dogs on your cat. However, sometimes even products labeled for cats are often not safe either. Educate yourself on what to look for and what to avoid in cat flea prevention. Quick note: Your veterinarian is always a great resource for safe and effective flea prevention recommendations. It's still a good idea to know what your options are and what may work best for you and your cat's lifestyle before reaching out to them for suggestions.

