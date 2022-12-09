Read full article on original website
Related
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
Kennel cough or dog flu? Doctors warn of new outbreak affecting pets
"One dog walks into a kennel and all the dogs walk out of the kennel with it," said veterinarian Dr. Earle Rogoff.
Can You Spot the Cat in This Sea of Owls?
You'll need some serious owl eyes to solve this hidden image brainteaser by Gergely “Dudolf” Dudás.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Pit Bull 'Too Dangerous' to Adopt Loves Cuddles With Grandmother in Cute Vid
More than 1 million TikTok viewers have watched the footage, with one commenting: "Never blame the breed only the owners."
a-z-animals.com
Silence Is Golden! 15 Popular Dog Breeds That Rarely Bark
According to statistics, roughly 52.7% of people live in urban areas. Since these areas mostly consist of apartments, many people have to deal with at least two sets of neighbors. This makes it difficult to get a dog in an apartment. But not all dogs are noisy! This line helps most people living in an apartment adopt a dog – or, in other words, fulfill their dream.
The Best Thing I’ve Ever Bought for My Dog, as an Anxious Pet Parent
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a dog trainer who is also an anxious pet parent, having a GPS tracker attached to my dog’s collar has been one of the best things I’ve ever done to manage my anxiety. My dog is the center of my world, and one of my biggest fears is that she could get lost. Even though I’m very careful, knowing I can open an app on my phone and instantly know exactly where my dog is gives me so much peace of mind.
cohaitungchi.com
Can You Use Dog Flea Control on a Cat?
Can you use dog flea control on a cat? The short answer is no. It is not recommended to use any product labeled for dogs on your cat. However, sometimes even products labeled for cats are often not safe either. Educate yourself on what to look for and what to avoid in cat flea prevention. Quick note: Your veterinarian is always a great resource for safe and effective flea prevention recommendations. It's still a good idea to know what your options are and what may work best for you and your cat's lifestyle before reaching out to them for suggestions.
Comments / 0