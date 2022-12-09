Read full article on original website
Related
Stark County drafts plan to address homelessness, lack of housing with $3.2M funding boost
CANTON ‒ Stark County has been allocated about $3.2 million in federal dollars to help address homelessness and housing insecurity. The one-time allocation came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's $5 billion HOME-American Rescue Plan program. These funds are separate from the county's nearly $72 million American Rescue Plan...
Comments / 0