ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

Stark County drafts plan to address homelessness, lack of housing with $3.2M funding boost

CANTON ‒ Stark County has been allocated about $3.2 million in federal dollars to help address homelessness and housing insecurity. The one-time allocation came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's $5 billion HOME-American Rescue Plan program. These funds are separate from the county's nearly $72 million American Rescue Plan...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy