70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
APD: Georgia man nabbed after fight on Ontario Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast

Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany

As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee

ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
