Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
The Purple Pub in Watervliet closing after 50 years
The Purple Pub restaurant in Watervliet, known for its award-winning pizza and wings, will permanently close on December 30, after 50 years in operation.
Albany police trying to find missing 16-year-old
Albany police are trying to find Na'eem Thompson, 16, who was last seen leaving his home Monday evening on Mount Hope Drive.
Family of girl who drowned grateful for local support
Support continues to grow for the family of a local girl who drowned on vacation the day before her 18th birthday. Danielle Marceline's mother Christine is now opening up about what happened, and her gratitude for the community's help.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
WNYT
Albany County woman who changed flights at last-minute reflects on Pan Am 103 arrest
Local Syracuse University alum, Kim Wickham, says that she was almost on Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988. The doomed flight was shot down over Lockerbie, Scotland on Dec. 21, 1988. All 259 people on board were killed. A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed the flight...
NEWS10 ABC
APD: Georgia man nabbed after fight on Ontario Street
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
Two Glens Falls bus routes getting suspended
The city of Glens Falls announced changes to its bus schedule, starting effective Friday, Dec. 16. Bus routes are being shortened due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
Ballston Spa duo accused of animal abuse
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on December 3, of a yellow Labrador retriever that had been turned into them under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release.
Albany Police warn of social media transaction robberies
The Albany Police Department is warning people of the area of several robberies that have taken place from products sold on social media sites such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, etc.
WRGB
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast
Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany
As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
‘Good Luck with That!’ Schenectady Judge Drops Hammer on Baby Killer in Viral Video
A Judge in Upstate New York delivered a ruthless sentence along with a merciless message to a Rotterdam man found guilty of beating a 4-year-old boy to death in court last week. The short video which appeared on Tik Tok last week has garnered nearly 500,000 likes and tens of...
WNYT
Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee
ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
Lake Luzerne teen arrested for alleged grand larceny
A 19-year-old from Lake Luzerne was arrested after allegedly taking a debit card without permission and purchasing over $1,500 worth of merchandise. Michael Riley is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
Albany’s first ‘code blue extreme’ of season called
With "real feel" temperatures expected to drop below 10 degrees Monday night, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is calling a Code Blue Extreme alert for Albany.
