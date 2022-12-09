ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.  Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.  This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
EL PASO, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas Clamps Down on Border in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Officials in Texas took steps Tuesday to all but close an international crossing in El Paso, as state police began conducting commercial vehicle inspections of every truck entering the United States. The move resembled one ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott this spring, an effort that...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
franchising.com

Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory

December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso On List of Affordable Holiday Travel Destinations

Holiday travel can sometimes be a real pain in the you-know-what. With rising costs and flight delays, it can be hard to plan a holiday vacation- especially if you have a big family! Luckily, SmartAsset has compiled a list of most affordable travel destinations for the 2022 season. According to...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Next Year’s SXSW Festival Got Better With This El Paso Addition

When you think of some of the biggest festivals in the United States, South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin is certainly one of the biggest in the country. Last year we've seen a couple of names represent El Paso at SXSW 2022; however at the end I said it would be awesome to see some bands represent next year.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Shops With Cool Christmas Gifts For Sports Freaks

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. Everyone has a sports freak on their Christmas shopping list and there are several, locally owned and operated businesses in El Paso where you can find them a gift.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court

Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Dog Owners Excited About The New Dog Park Coming To West Central El Paso

Central El Pasoans haven't had a designated park where they can take their four-legged friends before, but that's all changing starting next year. The City of El Paso has done a great job of adding new dog parks across the city for dog owners to enjoy, but some areas of the city have still been waiting to get a park specially designed for their furry family member. Residents in the neighborhoods in central El Paso around Kern Place and UTEP haven't had a designated dog park to take their dogs off the leash and let them wander freely.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend in store but changes on the way

EL PASO, Texas- It's shaping up to be a nice weekend for Borderland residents. Monday though will bring in much change. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week with more light showers throughout. The winds look to get up to around...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local Homeless shelters are at capacity due to recent migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas -- The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city. "It's not a day-by-day situation it's an hour-by situation," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, "We just had ten of them that just walked in within the past hour."
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy