On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with media consultant Lee Berke about the mounting financial issues at Diamond Sports, the unit that holds Sinclair Broadcast Group’s family of 20+ regional sports networks (RSNs). Days after taking a $1 billion impairment on the RSNs, Diamond voted to block Sinclair from day-to-day operations of the networks. There’s new leadership, and a growing chorus of people believe bankruptcy proceedings could be on the horizon. Berke, the president of LHB Sports, Entertainment & Media, breaks down exactly how the RSNs reached this point, emphasizing the accelerated erosion of...

7 DAYS AGO