Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
Local Republican committees in at least six Iowa counties have voted to censure U.S. Senator Joni Ernst for her vote to have the federal government recognize same-sex marriages. A Polk County District Court judge has denied Governor Kim Reynolds’ request to revive Iowa’s so-called fetal heartbeat abortion law. Plus, health providers are urging Iowans to take extra precautions as Iowa hospitals continue to see high numbers of children with respiratory virus infections.
iowapublicradio.org
How an Iowa native survived 5 days lost in the San Bernardino Mountains
Iowa native Eric Desplinter only had two energy bars in hand as he found himself lost in the San Bernardino Mountains after his companion took a fall into the canyon, derailing them from the trail. The two wouldn't be found for five days. For those days, his mother, Karen Ziebarth,...
iowapublicradio.org
Happy holidays with Dan Knight
There's no place like home for the holidays — and pianist and composer Dan Knight is back home in Iowa. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Knight joins host Charity Nebbe to play listeners' favorite holiday songs. Guest:. Dan Knight | Steinway Artist, jazz pianist, composer, lecturer and...
Comments / 0