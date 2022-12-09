Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...

5 DAYS AGO