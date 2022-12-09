Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Antonio man giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release
Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
BBC
Brittney Griner: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout
The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years. President Joe Biden said Griner was safe and on a plane home from the United Arab Emirates. "I'm glad to say Brittney's in good...
Blinken: U.S. Working 'Almost Every Day' To Bring Brittney Griner Home
The Biden administration is said to still be 'actively' working to secure the release of Griner and Paul Whelan.
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: blasts heard in Kyiv city centre; mayor says 10 Iran-made drones shot down
Vitali Klitschko says Shahed drones were shot down in the Kyiv region as air raid sirens sounded out across the capital early on Wednesday
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
From Romanian videos to claims that illegal aliens voted, GOP lawmakers swamped Mark Meadows with wild texts
The Jan. 6 committee provided journalists with a deluge of texts between Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, members of Congress and others.
China opens 14,000 fever clinics in big hospitals, 33,000 in community hospitals - NHC
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China has opened 14,000 fever clinics in big hospitals and 33,000 in community hospitals as of Dec. 14, Jiao Yahui, a senior official with the National Health Commission told a media briefing on Wednesday.
Drought Crisis: Congressional letter outlines priorities needed
“The American West is in crisis," a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reads. Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and several other members of Congress have signed the letter urging the USDA to give parity to the priorities of growers and communities in Oregon and the West through existing authorities, new funding, and collaboration across government. Across the major basins of the American West –...
Republican Senator Faces Backlash at Home Over Gay Marriage Vote
Joni Ernst of Iowa was among the 12 Republican senators who supported the Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law Tuesday.
Comments / 0