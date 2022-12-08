Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Sacoolas not returning to UK cowardly, says mum
The mother of Harry Dunn said it was "cowardly" for the woman convicted over his death to not appear in a UK court. US citizen Anne Sacoolas was sentenced, via video-link, to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, for causing death by careless driving. The Old Bailey heard...
BBC appoints Sir Damon Buffini to deputy chair to boost its commercial income
The BBC has appointed former private equity businessman Sir Damon Buffini as its deputy chair as the corporation seeks to boost its commercial income amid uncertainty to its licence fee funding.The 60-year-old, who was a founding partner of international investment firm Permira for more than 10 years, will take on the role alongside his current position as chair of the BBC Commercial Board.This comes as Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said it is “impossible” to sustain the broadcaster on its current licence fee model and confirmed she would pursue the Government review into the annual charge.Earlier this year, Donelan’s predecessor Nadine...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
Priti Patel threatens action over ‘unfounded’ asylum seeker hotel claims
Exclusive: Ex-home secretary rejects claim she oversaw two-month ‘pause’ in finding rooms for asylum seekers
Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint
Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
No ‘VIP lane’ existed for PPE, says Conservative former minister
A Tory ex-Treasury minister has denied the existence of a so-called VIP lane over personal protective equipment (PPE) as the Government scrambled to find sufficient kit in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.The idea of there existing a VIP lane is “misconstrued”, Lord Agnew told BBC Newsnight.Lord Agnew resigned in January this year from his ministerial posts over what he described at the time as the “schoolboy” handling of fraudulent Covid-19 business loans.He told the programme it was “very frightening” to be involved in PPE procurement in the early days of the crisis.“It was very frightening. We were completely...
BBC
Twenty-seven bodies dumped by the roadside in Zambia
The bodies of 27 people, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, have been "dumped" by the roadside in Ngwerere area north of Zambia's capital Lusaka. They are likely to have suffocated to death while in transit, Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale told the BBC. One survivor found "gasping for air" has...
Tories remove whip from MP Julian Knight after complaint to police - OLD
The Conservatives have removed the whip from senior MP Julian Knight after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police, the party has said.Chief Whip Simon Hart removed the Tory whip, meaning Mr Knight no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative, after the complaint was made on Wednesday.Mr Knight is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.A spokeswoman for the Chief Whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint now it is under investigation. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Tour company’s planning failures contributed to paddleboarders’ deaths – report
Planning failures by a tour company contributed to the deaths of four paddleboarders in south-west Wales, an investigation has found.A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found that the people who led the tour during which the deaths happened in Haverfordwest, Pembrokshire, “did not have the training, experience or qualifications” required.Paul O’Dwyer, 42, from Port Talbot; Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil; Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Swansea; and Andrea Powell, 41, from Bridgend, died on the Cleddau River on October 30 last year.Mr O’Dwyer, Ms Rogers and Ms Wheatley were declared dead at the scene.Ms Powell was taken...
Sunak ‘shocked’ by allegations about Baroness Mone and PPE firm
Rishi Sunak said it was “absolutely right” that Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone was taking a leave of absence from the Lords following allegations linking her to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE).The Chancellor said he was “shocked” to read reports alleging that the peer and her children secretly received £29 million originating from the profits of the PPE firm – claims she has denied.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak said: “Like everyone else I was absolutely shocked to read about the allegations.“It’s absolutely right that she is no longer attending the House of Lords and therefore no longer has the Conservative whip.”Lady Mone’s spokesman said she was taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords “in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her”. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC
Snow: Motorways shut amid treacherous conditions
Motorways were closed after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions. The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire was shut on Sunday, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6. The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was...
BBC
Tameside Council: New boss chosen after chief exec quits over tweet
A new chief executive has been appointed at Tameside Council after the previous incumbent resigned following a controversial tweet. Steven Pleasant MBE stepped down after posting the tweet before the recent local elections from his official work account. Sandra Stewart has become the permanent chief executive after filling the role...
Cumbria coalmine protests planned as local opposition grows
Campaigners expected to gather on Friday and Saturday, and possible legal challenge is being explored
BBC
Baby loss: Campaigners call for official certificates
Women who lose their babies before 24 weeks in Wales should get certificates to formally recognise their pregnancy, campaigners have said. In July, it was announced that women experiencing miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancies in England could get a certificate at any stage. Now, people want Wales to follow suit,...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC
South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
Comments / 0